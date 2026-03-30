2026 NFL Mock Draft: Pro Day Season

All-star games: check. NFL Combine: check. Free agency: check. And pro days are wrapping up. Which means NFL teams will have all their data points for 2026 NFL Draft prospects, and now it's time to make key decisions. Check out my mock draft, which takes into account all factors and gives each team the players I feel will help elevate their roster and get them closer to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

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2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the free agency period by trading away Geno Smith, and there are zero rumors at this point of them trading away the No. 1 overall pick. So it appears that all roads are leading to them drafting Fernando Mendoza as the future face of their franchise.

2. New York Jets

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The New York Jets are going to be faced with a decision between drafting David Bailey or Arvell Reese. Aaron Glenn, being on the hot seat, decides to go with the proven sack artist in David Bailey rather than Arvell Reese, whose ceiling is higher but may need time to develop. Bailey should immediately upgrade this defense and give them an ace pass rusher.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The Arizona Cardinals could go quarterback in this spot, with only two journeyman quarterbacks on their roster. But instead of going quarterback, they go with dynamic LB/EDGE Arvell Reese. Reese is a versatile player who could help add some explosiveness, and he has the ceiling to be a top pass rusher in the NFL.

4. Tennessee Titans

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



Although Robert Saleh is a defensive guy, he spent time in San Francisco with Christian McCaffrey and understands how dynamic a player like Jeremiyah Love could be for an offense. The Tennessee Titans at pick No. 4 decide to pair Love with Cam Ward and have a young duo at the QB-RB position for the future.

5. New York Giants

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Giants are a true wildcard in this draft because they can go in multiple different ways. But the thought of developing Jaxson Dart needs to be front of mind. With Malik Nabers coming off a season-ending injury, they have to consider getting Dart another WR target, so they draft Jordyn Tyson. When Nabers comes back, Dart now has two dynamic WR threats.

6. Cleveland Browns

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

It appears that new HC Todd Monken is all in on Shedeur Sanders and is taking on the challenge of developing him the right way. Part of that proper development is making sure he is protected. With the No. 6 overall pick, the Browns opt to draft a LT, Monroe Freeling. Freeling has the upside to be a starting LT for the Cleveland Browns for the next decade.

7. Washington Commanders

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This past season highlighted just how many holes this Washington Commanders team has, both offensively and defensively. And while the Commanders could opt to improve this defense, they go for the WR position and draft another Buckeye WR to pair with Terry McLaurin. Carnell Tate is the perfect option to be a complementary piece for McLaurin.

8. New Orleans Saints

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints have lost one of their key defensive pieces in LB Demario Davis and are on the verge of losing another one in Cam Jordan. With that being the case, they need to draft a front-seven player to fill some holes. Sonny Styles could be the perfect option here because he is versatile enough to play both LB and also rush the quarterback off the edge. This could be a home run pick for the New Orleans Saints.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the big splashes of free agency, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to be RB1 in Kansas City. He helps make this offense more well-rounded. Another element that needs to be addressed is this offensive line. So in this spot, the Chiefs draft Miami OT Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa is a plug-and-play starter that has OT-OG versatility.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson is officially no longer a Cincinnati Bengal and is playing with the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens. With Hendrickson officially gone, the Bengals need to figure out the edge rusher position. They have taken swings in the past, and they haven't panned out to this point. In this spot, the Bengals go edge once again and draft Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

11. Miami Dolphins

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Miami Dolphins sit toward the bottom of the NFL when you look at their receiver room and need to invest heavily into that room to give Malik Willis weapons to throw to. At pick No. 11, the Dolphins go with WR Makai Lemon. Lemon is a slot-dominant receiver that should be an easy middle-of-the-field target for Willis, thriving in contested catch situations.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Dallas Cowboys have taken steps forward to improve this defense post-Micah Parsons trade and recently acquired Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. Analyzing this roster, they could use another edge rusher/front-seven player. So, with the No. 12 overall pick, the Cowboys go with Miami edge Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor is a versatile defensive lineman who should mesh well with Gary and create a good pass rush rotation for the Cowboys.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams identified a roster issue and attacked it, first trading for Trent McDuffie and then signing CB Jaylen Watson. In an effort to make sure that their weakness is a strength, they decide to draft Caleb Downs. Downs is a three-level defender, and placing him in this defense should be a great fit for him to thrive.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



This offseason for the Baltimore Ravens will be defined by the Maxx Crosby trade and re-signing. But one under-the-radar move that hurt the Ravens was Isaiah Likely moving on to play for the New York Giants. Likely was building out a key role in this offense, and the Ravens need to fill this void. The Ravens in this position draft Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is not only an elite athlete who could help in the passing game; he should enter the NFL as one of the best run-blocking TEs, allowing the Ravens to continue to utilize two-tight-end sets frequently.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to face the retirement of an all-time Buccaneers player, Lavonte David, which means this defense definitely needs an injection of youth and talent. While there aren't any stand-up 'backers to draft this high, they can address another need: the edge rusher position. The Buccaneers go with edge rusher from Texas A&M, Cashius Howell. Howell has the ceiling to be a consistent double-digit sack player in the NFL.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



After trading away two key pieces of their defense last year, the Jets have to find replacements. With their first pick in the first round, they drafted edge rusher David Bailey. And with their next pick, they address the secondary and draft LSU CB Mansoor Delane. Glenn, being a former CB and with this Jets secondary struggling to create turnovers last year, will appreciate a young, dynamic playmaker on the back end.

17. Detroit Lions

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



The Detroit Lions' sack production for the past few years has been Aidan Hutchinson or bust. And while Hutchinson has operated at a high level, it is clear that if the Lions want to reach the Super Bowl, they need a more well-rounded defense. In this spot, the Lions draft edge rusher Zion Young to be a great complementary piece to Hutchinson, as Young also has the ceiling to get double-digit sacks in a season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



With the retirement of Harrison Smith, the Minnesota Vikings have a hole at safety that needs to be filled. Dillon Thieneman was one of the surprising stars of the NFL Combine and earned his spot in the first round. The Vikings decide to draft the athletic, versatile safety right into their starting lineup and let him fill a much-needed void in this Brian Flores defense.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The Carolina Panthers have done a good job investing in Bryce Young, and it paid dividends as Young had his best year and the Panthers made the playoffs. This year, they keep that theme going, but instead of a WR, they draft an OL. Proctor is a big-bodied OT that can dominate in the run game and also provide high-level reps in pass protection.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



With their first pick in the first round, the Cowboys went with an edge rusher to help add much-needed talent and depth to their rotation. But another position group that needs to be elevated is the secondary. The Cowboys go with Avieon Terrell, a versatile secondary player who can play on the outside and at the nickel position. Terrell is a proven playmaker who has a knack for creating turnovers—exactly what the Cowboys' defense needs.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



Whether or not Aaron Rodgers comes back, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a long-term solution at QB. They currently have former Ohio State QB Will Howard on the roster, but I believe they should add another young piece to this QB room. So, with that thought, they decide to add Alabama QB Ty Simpson to the room. In the post-Rodgers era, they have the opportunity to let Simpson and Howard battle it out to see who should be QB1 moving forward.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



The Los Angeles Chargers currently have Trevor Penning and Cole Strange as players slotted to receive a lot of snaps this upcoming season at both of the guard positions, which can’t be a situation that Harbaugh is comfortable with. So, to elevate that IOL position, they draft potentially the best IOL in the draft, Vega Ioane. Ioane, in this situation, should be an immediate upgrade for the Chargers.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



It’s true that the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jordan Davis to an extension this offseason, and they have Jalen Carter in the fold. But it is also true that GM Howie Roseman understands the importance of the trenches and, if the opportunity is there, will always choose to bolster the trenches. With that being the thought, Roseman decides to draft Ohio State IDL Kayden McDonald, which in this spot is a steal.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



The Browns' theme for the first round is adding offensive pieces. With their first pick, they went OT, and with this pick, they follow that up by going with WR KC Concepcion. Concepcion is an alignment-versatile playmaker who has a high IQ and knowledge of the game.

25. Chicago Bears

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Chicago Bears need help stopping the run and a more impactful presence at the IDL position. Peter Woods is a player who has the skill to be an immediately impactful player, and in the right scheme, could play at a high level for the Bears.

26. Buffalo Bills

Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech



The Buffalo Bills' defense against the pass was ranked toward the top of the NFL, but their rush defense was ranked in the bottom half, and a team with Super Bowl aspirations needs to improve that. In this spot, the Bills go with Texas Tech IDL Lee Hunter. Hunter comes in and is right away better than what they have as a run-stopping nose tackle.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



The San Francisco 49ers are in a stalemate with LT Trent Williams, and the future for this duo appears to be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Even if they are able to retain Williams for another year, the outlook for the 49ers is that they need to address the OT position for the future, and that’s why they go with OT Max Iheanachor.

28. Houston Texans

Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon



Yes, C.J. Stroud has regressed since his rookie year. And yes, the Houston Texans need to improve their offensive line. Both things can be true. With that being the situation, I believe the Texans go with Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon to help improve a concern in this offensive line.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Chiefs lost key pieces to their secondary this offseason and have to look to fill those voids in order to be able to return to the Super Bowl. So, with pick No. 29, they draft CB Jermod McCoy. McCoy is a scheme-versatile player who should fit right into the Steve Spagnuolo defense.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee



The Dolphins double down on playmakers in their first round. And to be quite frank, when you look at this receiver room, they need them. Their first pick was utilized on Makai Lemon, a player who will garner a lot of attention in the middle of the field. In this spot, they select the vertical field stretcher Chris Brazzell II. With the current GM coming from the Packers, he understands the importance of tall, vertical field stretchers, as they had Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in Green Bay.

31. New England Patriots

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan



The New England Patriots' biggest need on defense is the EDGE position. So, Mike Vrabel and company address that need and select Michigan edge Derrick Moore.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas



Here we get the surprise pick of the first round. The Seattle Seahawks draft Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. Washington has checked all of the boxes during the pre-draft process to lean toward believing he can be a true RB1 for an NFL offense, and that’s what the Seahawks need after they lost Walker in free agency.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Indianapolis Colts re-signed Alec Pierce, but Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer on the roster, leaving a void to fill. In this spot, the Colts attempt to fill that void with a player who has very similar measurables and playing style in Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Atlanta Falcons were on the right track on the field when drafting James Pearce Jr., but the off-the-field issues caught up with the Falcons, and Pearce has a long way to go to return to the field. So, in this spot, they attempt to fill a void and draft Keldric Faulk.

52. Green Bay Packers

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Green Bay Packers like speed and vertical field stretchers at the receiver position. And they lost one of their main pieces when Romeo Doubs headed to New England in free agency. The Packers know they need to fill that void, so they turn to Oklahoma WR Deion Burks. Burks has electric speed and is a good route runner, providing the Packers with a dynamic player on the offensive side that they can find creative ways to get the football to and make plays.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame



The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Travis Etienne in the offseason as he returned home to the New Orleans Saints. Which leaves them with some much-needed talent and depth at the position. So, with this pick, the Jags draft Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price in the second round.

62. Denver Broncos

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama



The Denver Broncos let the NFL know they are trying to be explosive offensively and traded for WR Jaylen Waddle, so they don't have a first-round pick. So, at the back end of the second round, the Broncos draft LB Deontae Lawson. Lawson could provide depth and athleticism at the LB position, making this defense even more dynamic.



