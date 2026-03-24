Vikings 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The 2025 season did not go to plan for the Minnesota Vikings. After moving on from a pair of veteran quarterback options in favor of J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings played themselves out of playoff contention before winning the final five games of the season.

Minnesota has the No. 18 overall pick and nine in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to keep up in the talented NFC North. We’ve conducted a seven-round Vikings mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Vikings 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 18 overall): Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

I can't ignore how great a fit Dillon Thieneman would be with the Vikings as a Harrison Smith replacement. Thieneman checks a lot of boxes: experience, ball production, range, football IQ, etc. If there were ever a draft to throw positional value out the window in round one, this is it. Take the seamless fit. Oh, and he ran like the wind at the NFL Combine, too.

Round 2 (No. 49 overall): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse's draft stock has cooled a bit in recent weeks, but he still seems like a likely top-50 pick. Cisse showed off great speed, a true willingness to stick with bigger wide receivers, and strong run-game skills this past season. He just has to put all his traits together, refine them, and produce consistently.

Round 3 (No. 82 overall): Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Markel Bell is a massive human being at 6-foot-9 and nearly 350 pounds with 36 ⅜-inch arms. He grew considerably as a player last season. However, there are some limitations that sort of size brings as a tackle, and he’s more of a developmental project than the tackles you’ll see going in the Top 50. However, the potential reward is massive.

Round 3 (No. 97 overall): Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Aaron Jones will be back for one more season, but Minnesota needs to explore some longer-term options. Not having a fourth-round pick means they may need to take a swing here at No. 97. The addition of Demond Claiborne adds a much-needed speed element to their backfield. Claiborne ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Round 5 (No. 163 overall): Zxavian Harris, IDL, Ole Miss

Zxavian Harris is recovering from foot surgery, but the Vikings met with him recently. Harris has played all over the interior of the defensive line but projects as a nose tackle at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. He’s disruptive in the run game and flashes some ability against the pass as well, particularly with further refinement in his game.

Round 6 (No. 196 overall): Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Charles Demmings wowed at the NFL Combine with a 4.41 40-yard dash, a 42-inch vertical, and an 11-foot-0 broad jump. Demmings looks to be a solid man coverage corner who can create turnovers. However, he didn’t look as good in zone coverage and barely got involved in the run game at Stephen F. Austin. He’s another developmental prospect with immediate special teams upside.

Round 7 (No. 234 overall): Alex Harkey, IOL, Oregon

Alex Harkey had a tough final season in college, which has likely dropped him into the seventh-round range. He’s well-built and powerful, but it doesn’t feel like he really knows how to put together all his pieces to be a consistent player. He’s worth developing, though.

Round 7 (No. 235 overall): Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

The Vikings don’t currently have a punter on their roster, and Brett Thorson is the top option in the draft class. The Australian has good leg power and accuracy, but has very limited or no experience doing anything on special teams aside from punting.

Round 7 (No. 244 overall): Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin