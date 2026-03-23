Eagles 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Philadelphia Eagles played in two of the last four Super Bowls—winning one—but you wouldn’t know it by the drama that surrounds the team. Whether it’s the A.J. Brown trade rumors, Jalen Hurts’ passing stats, or Nick Sirianni’s job security, it’s not always sunny in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has the No. 23 overall pick and nine in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to get back into Super Bowl contention. We’ve conducted a seven-round Eagles mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Eagles 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 23 overall): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking. He's a better pass protector at this stage in his career and projects as a future starting tackle for the Eagles.

Round 2 (No. 54 overall): Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

Keionte Scott has the versatility to play several different roles for the Eagles. He projects best as a nickelback with the ability to be a plus-plus rusher in blitz packages. He plays with his hair on fire, is impressive against the run, and is a leader. He fits the Philadelphia mentality.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall): Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Gabe Jacas is getting a lot more attention in the pre-draft circuit than he did during the college football season. He’s a good athlete with solid pass-rush production in college. He elevated his draft stock with strong showings at the Panini Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. I think he’d be a very solid addition to this EDGE group.

Round 3 (No. 98 overall): Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

The Eagles have spent significant time at North Dakota State during this pre-draft process. Bryce Lance—the younger brother of Trey Lance—is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft. Lance brings size, YAC ability, and can win at the catch point in tight coverage. He also brings speed, as shown by his 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. He also finished in the top five among receivers in the vertical jump at 41.5 inches. This is a good player to take a chance on, with or without Brown.

Round 4 (No. 114 overall): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

The Eagles have gotten a chance to see more than just Lance at North Dakota State. Cole Payton is one of the most intriguing players in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He brings an interesting toolbox to the table, including the desired arm strength and touch you want to see from an NFL quarterback prospect. He’s physical on the run but makes an effort to keep plays alive inside and outside of the pocket before escaping. However, he’s only a one-year starter, and it’s at the FCS level. Limited reps and even more limited exposure against top competition mean he’ll be a project, but maybe you’ll strike gold.

Round 4 (No. 137 overall): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock is a tall corner who showed good speed and low-body explosion at the 2026 NFL Combine. His average agility and lack of ball production in college allow him to fall here, but he’s a player who could develop into a solid No. 2 outside corner. He’s one of the few corners in this range with the size and length to definitively play outside.

Round 5 (No. 153 overall): Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge is a strong guard prospect who plays with power and toughness. I like him more in the run game than in pass protection at this time, but he projects as a top backup guard who might develop into an eventual starter.

Round 5 (No. 178 overall): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Nate Boerkircher turned some heads with a strong Senior Bowl performance that gave scouts a peek into his potential upside. Boerkircher is an intelligent, high-effort player who can provide some nice depth for the Falcons. His football IQ and solid hands make him a reliable target, even if he's not much of a YAC threat. He's probably more of a help or chip blocker at this stage of his career, but there may be more upside there as well. He projects as a solid TE2 who can wear multiple hats on offense and special teams.

Round 6 (No. 197 overall): Garrison Grimes, LS, BYU