49ers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The San Francisco 49ers have won an average of 10.3 games per season over the past seven years. They’ve made four conference championship games and two Super Bowls in that time, although a championship has eluded them.

San Francisco has the No. 27 overall pick and six in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to keep up in the talented NFC West. We’ve conducted a seven-round 49ers mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

49ers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear at his NFL Combine press conference that he wants to improve the team's pass rush this offseason. Akheem Mesidor can do that. He's an older prospect (will be 25 this season), but his game is NFL-ready now, even if most of the potential upside has been tapped into. Mesidor can be a year-one contributor in San Francisco.

Round 2 (No. 58 overall): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

San Francisco can get a potential steal here late in Round 2 because Chris Bell tore his ACL last season. Before that, he was trending toward being a first-rounder. Bell has good size, build-up speed, and contact balance to fight through the first defender who gets to him. He projects as a long-term WR2-caliber prospect once he returns to the field.

Round 4 (No. 127 overall): Daylen Everett, CB, Georgia

Back to the Bulldogs well here. Daylen Everette has good size and length, plus the skill set to play on the boundary or as a nickelback. He has a ton of college experience and has made big plays in big games. His 4.38s 40-yard dash was noticed at the NFL Combine. He’s better in zone than man, but he has a lot of the tools you’d desire for a cornerback. He met with the 49ers in Indianapolis.

Round 4 (No. 133 overall): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush had an excellent NFL Combine and elevated his draft stock more than any tight end in attendance with his testing. He posted great-to-elite marks in nearly every category (height, weight, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone, bench press). He’s an athletic freak who can serve as the 49ers’ TE2 behind George Kittle before potentially growing into a starter.

Round 4 (No. 138 overall): Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Dametrious Crownover is a developmental tackle prospect worth investing in. He’s got great size and length while being plenty athletic as well. He has all the traits NFL teams covet, but isn’t technically polished yet. Can the 49ers develop him to be Trent Williams’ eventual replacement? Maybe. If not, he should find a role as a swing tackle just based on what he brings to the table now.

Round 4 (No. 139 overall): J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia