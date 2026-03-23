2026 NFL Mock Draft: Only A Month Away!

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, which means team needs have shifted a bit since the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Combine. We're still a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, so there's plenty still to be determined. However, this latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft is a look at one way the draft could pan out with the information we have right now.

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2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Is anyone even reading the blurb under the No. 1 pick still? We all know who this pick will be. Coming off a Heisman campaign and a dominant CFP run, Fernando Mendoza has checked every box required of a potential No. 1 overall pick. He operates with a level of calmness under pressure that the Raiders have desperately lacked. Mendoza is going to kick off a new era of Raiders football.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The Jets are rebuilding their defense from the ground up, and Arvell Reese can be a cornerstone. He toggled between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in 2025, but I expect his full pass-rushing capabilities to be unlocked in the NFL. Reese acknowledged at the Combine that he has to improve as a full-time edge player, but his blend of size and burst gives him the upside to be the most disruptive pass rusher in this class.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



Adding an edge rusher is certainly in play here, but for now, I think the Cardinals will solidify their offensive line instead. I believe Francis Mauigoa can hold down the right tackle spot in the NFL just fine and provide a massive upgrade for the Cardinals. New head coach Mike LaFleur will be tasked with quickly elevating Arizona’s offense, and it starts by locking in his bookend tackles: Paris Johnson Jr. and Mauigoa.

4. Tennessee Titans

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



There seems to be a ton of momentum surrounding Jeremiyah Love and the Titans. While there’s something to be said for a team outside of the perceived playoff picture spending a top-five pick on a running back, I don't hate this idea. There aren't many blue-chip players in this draft class and Love is a tremendous talent. I feel he’s an even better running back prospect than Ashton Jeanty was last year, who went sixth overall. Plus, it helps that Tennessee isn't looking for a quarterback.

5. New York Giants

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is the kind of dynamic player the Giants desperately need on the second level. He offers a rare combination of energy, versatility, and pass-rush ability. The fact that he's already excelled as the green dot for Ohio State proves he has the leadership and high football IQ to be an instant starter and the commander of New York's defense. He's the long-term piece the Giants have been searching for.

6. Cleveland Browns

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

As the Browns look to shore up their offensive line, Monroe Freeling feels too good to pass up. Freeling has the desired length and measurables for the position—he's 6-foot-7 3/8 with massive 34.75-inch arms and an 84.5-inch wingspan—and is still an ascending prospect at just 21 years old. The Tytus Howard trade is a great start to Cleveland's OL rebuild. Now add Freeling and lock down the book ends.

7. Washington Commanders

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders missed out on their preferred free-agent options at wide receiver, which makes me think they won't pass on WR1 if he makes it to them at No. 7. I think the all-around package that Carnell Tate brings to the table makes him a great pick here. Tate is a versatile, technically sound receiver who just knows how to get open in short-to-intermediate windows. He has that rare ability to pluck the ball out of the air from any angle. He's a great complement to Terry McLaurin.

8. New Orleans Saints

With RB1 and WR1 off the board, the Saints pivot to the best pass rusher still available, Rueben Bain Jr. The arm length concern isn't going away after measuring with sub-31-inch arms at the NFL Combine, but Bain Jr. can ball. He is explosive off the snap, plays with immense power, has a relentless motor, and offers plenty of upside at a major area of need. In this class, he should still be a no-doubt top-10 pick. Just trust the tape.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



Kansas City just can't pass on an EDGE talent like David Bailey here. Bailey was a wrecking ball in 2025, leading the nation in pressures while piling up 14.5 sacks. While some will nitpick his frame, his ability to convert elite pass-rushing instincts into consistent sack production was undeniable last season. The question is whether it can fully translate to the NFL and whether or not he is truly a high-end athlete moving laterally. Given his upside and the Chiefs' needs, this is a gamble worth taking.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is a top-five overall player in this class, but great safeties have slipped before. In this scenario, he gets to No. 10, and the Bengals are thrilled. Downs is an incredibly instinctive player who can thrive anywhere on the field. He brings strong leadership skills to the table, too. He can quickly become the new captain of the defense through his on-field play and off-field demeanor.

11. Miami Dolphins

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The Dolphins' pass-catching group is barren following the Jaylen Waddle trade. While I considered Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon here, I think the talent level that Kenyon Sadiq possesses is too much to pass up. As he showed at the NFL Combine, Sadiq is an explosive, elite athlete who brings game-changing speed to the tight end position. He had elite jumps (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) and a crazy fast 40-yard dash (4.39). Sadiq can line up all over the formation and is a strong blocker in the run game. He's an offensive game-changer and the first step to rebuilding this passing game for Malik Willis.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Cowboys need a ton of help at every level of the defense. Here, they nab CB1, Mansoor Delane. Delane was the most complete draft-eligible cornerback in college football this past season, frequently using his physicality and elite football IQ to shut down receivers. He can excel in both man and zone coverage as an immediate starter for the Cowboys.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams are all-in on making one final Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. They traded one of their two first-round picks to add an All-Pro corner to their roster. Now, they use their other on a dynamic offensive weapon. Makai Lemon looks ready to make an immediate impact. He’s quick out of his breaks, consistently finds soft spots against zone coverage, and plays with impressive physicality at the catch point. He'll be the WR3 in 2026, but should be Los Angeles' WR2 in the future after they eventually sign Puka Nacua to a long-term deal.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



Baltimore lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, but might find a replacement here in Utah's right tackle. Spencer Fano is a natural tackle but was asked to take center drills at the 2026 NFL Combine. Some believe he's best suited to play center at the NFL level. Fano is extremely polished, technically sound, and has great footwork. I think he can overcome his arm-length issues to become a starting right tackle if given the opportunity. If not, he should be able to stick inside.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers need more juice in the pass-rushing department and they turn to Texas A&M's Cashius Howell with this pick. Yes, his arm length will be a major pre-draft talking point, but the pure production speaks for itself. He’s incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with a high motor, and has proven he can produce double-digit sacks at the college level.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Jets need a long-term complement to Garrett Wilson. When healthy, Jordyn Tyson is arguably the top receiver in the class. Tyson is a polished, precise route runner who can consistently beat any coverage. He did not work out at the 2026 NFL Combine while recovering from a hamstring injury. Given that his injury history is a red flag, that wasn't exactly ideal. But Tyson should produce right away in this offense.

17. Detroit Lions

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson



The Taylor Decker era is over in Detroit and a new left tackle is needed. Enter Blake Miller, a name that is rising up draft boards as we inch closer to April. Miller has a phenomenal college resume with good size and a ton of power. He's a true left tackle who should have no issues sticking at the position. Miller and Penei Sewell can form a formidable bookend tandem in Detroit.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



I can't ignore how great a fit Dillon Thieneman would be with the Vikings as a Harrison Smith replacement. Thieneman checks a lot of boxes: experience, ball production, range, football IQ, etc. If there were ever a draft to throw positional value out the window in round one, this is it. Take the seamless fit. Oh, and he ran like the wind at the NFL Combine, too.

19. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Carolina showed some improvement in their run defense in 2025, but it can get even better in 2026. Peter Woods is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs, adding much-needed versatility and long-term upside to the Panthers' defensive front.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



Some evaluators have compared Zion Young to Jaelan Phillips. Others compared him to DeMarcus Lawrence. Either way, it's lofty praise for the young man. Young's physical, violent style of play will earn him love from coaches and fans alike. The Cowboys need to double-dip on defense with their two first-round picks, so going CB-EDGE makes a lot of sense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful, technically sound player who excels in pass protection and consistently creates running lanes. He's unquestionably the best pure guard in the class and an upgrade over what the Steelers have inside now. The addition of Michael Pittman Jr. means Pittsburgh can wait on a wide receiver here. As far as quarterback goes, I'm waiting a year.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Chargers need to get more stout up front, and Kayden McDonald can help with that effort. McDonald is a massive interior defensive lineman who has been steadily climbing draft boards. He is a phenomenal run-stuffing nose tackle who uses his strength and high motor to wreak havoc against the run.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking. He's a better pass protector at this stage in his career and projects as a future starting tackle for the Eagles.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Omar Cooper Jr. was quite popular on the team visit circuit during the NFL Combine and may be the consensus WR4 at this stage of the pre-draft process. The Browns need to bolster their receiving corps and do so with their second first-round pick. Cooper is physical, versatile, and can make the quarterback right on throws that other receivers simply can't get to. He had a nose for the end zone in college as well.

25. Chicago Bears

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a safety with a knack for stopping the run and forcing fumbles. I don't see him consistently playing a deep safety role for the Bears. Instead, he can make game-changing plays in the box. He can be a contributor as a rookie in this role and help elevate Chicago's defense.

26. Buffalo Bills

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



Even after the addition of D.J. Moore, the Bills still need to bolster their wide receiver room. KC Concepcion is supremely talented and really blossomed this season after transferring from NC State to Texas A&M. He's a RAC monster who has also developed as a deep threat.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear at his NFL Combine press conference that he wants to improve the team's pass rush this offseason. Akheem Mesidor can do that. He's an older prospect (will be 25 this season), but his game is NFL-ready now, even if most of the potential upside has been tapped into. Mesidor can be a year-one contributor in San Francisco.

28. Houston Texans

Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech



The Texans have a good group of pass rushers already. Here, they add a massive human who's a space-eater and run-stuffer. Lee Hunter has the desired mass and length for the position and will make his teammates' lives easier just with his presence up the middle.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



Kansas City has created some holes in its secondary in recent weeks, opening them up to taking a defensive back here with their second first-round pick. The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons standout A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter for the Chiefs at a major area of need. He projects best inside but has the skill set to play on the boundary as well. Kansas City's coaching staff can find out where he fits best for them.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



Adding Kenyon Sadiq as a pass-catching weapon earlier is a good start, but now they need to add a wide receiver. Denzel Boston brings a large frame and fierce play strength to the outside. He can be a true X receiver—with the ability to play from different alignments as well—with reliable hands and the size to consistently win jump balls and seal off corners.

31. New England Patriots

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



Keldric Faulk is a versatile defender who can line up anywhere along the defensive front—from the 5-tech to the 1—while using his size and physicality to win. I can see him sliding to the end of the first round on draft day because I'm not sure if his pass-rush upside is intriguing enough to go in the top half of the first round. He's excellent in the run game, though, and has the measurables NFL teams covet at the position.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Seahawks' cornerback room is in need of improvement behind Devon Witherspoon, and the Super Bowl champs may have struck gold here at pick No. 32. Jermod McCoy may drop a bit because he hasn't played since the 2024 season, but he's arguably the top corner in the class. He combines size, athleticism, and ball skills at a very high level. If he regains his pre-injury explosiveness, McCoy has the potential to become a true CB1. He'll be healthy for the season and will quickly remind people of why he was the talk of the town in Knoxville as a sophomore.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee



Chris Brazzell II feels like a great fit to be the Colts' new Z receiver alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. Brazzell II is tall and speedy with solid hands and a good catch radius. His body control on jump balls and on the sideline is impressive. There will be an adjustment period going from Tennessee's offense to the NFL, but Brazzell II may end up eventually providing first-round production for a second-round price tag.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina



Brandon Cisse's draft stock has cooled a bit in recent weeks, but he still seems like a likely top-50 pick. Cisse showed off great speed, a true willingness to stick with bigger wide receivers, and strong run-game skills this past season. He just has to put all his traits together, refine them, and produce consistently. Only A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are under contract beyond the 2026 season, with the latter being an easy cut to save cap space before 2027 if the Falcons need it.

52. Green Bay Packers

Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia



Christen Miller has heavy hands and projects as a solid NFL starter. He needs to work on fine-tuning all elements of his game to reach his potential, but he's not far off from doing that. The Packers only have three IDL under contract past this season (Javon Hargrave, Warren Brinson, and Nazir Stackhouse), so bolstering the defensive front should be a major priority for Green Bay with one of their two day-two picks.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame



This may feel a little like a luxury pick for Jacksonville, but if a talent like Jadarian Price makes it to No. 56, they should take a swing—especially given the perceived drop-off at the position after him. The Jaguars have Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their top backfield options for 2026. Price can serve as the primary RB option on early downs while also being a major threat on kick returns.

62. Denver Broncos

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State



The Broncos don't have many roster holes. For as much as they were a “surprise” team in 2025, the roster was and still is in excellent shape. One area they can improve is the tight end spot. Max Klare is just a functional blocker, but he’s a dynamic playmaker as a receiver. He’s speedy and can be used as a deep threat in a way many tight ends cannot. I'd love to see how Sean Payton and Davis Webb can utilize his talents.



