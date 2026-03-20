Panthers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South for the first time since 2015, but an 8-9 overall record means there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Carolina has the No. 19 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to go back-to-back atop the NFC South. We’ve conducted a seven-round Panthers mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Panthers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 19 overall): Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Carolina showed some improvement in their run defense in 2025, but it can get even better in 2026. Peter Woods is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs, adding much-needed versatility and long-term upside to the Panthers' defensive front.

Round 2 (No. 51 overall): Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

I’d like to see the Panthers become a little more dynamic at the tight end position. Eli Stowers set NFL Combine records for a tight end in the vertical jump (45.5 inches) and broad jump (11-foot-3), along with a 4.51 40-yard dash. That speed and athleticism show up on tape. He’s a former quarterback who looks natural as a pass-catcher and still has room to grow when he gets to the NFL level.

Round 3 (No. 83 overall): Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The Panthers got a free-agent steal with Rasheed Walker, but what does the long-term future look like at the left tackle position? Will Ikem Ekwonu ever be the same after his injury? Let’s plan for the future here with a prospect who could develop into a starter. Caleb Tiernan is a massive presence at 6-foot-8 and 323 pounds, with more than 30 career starts under his belt.

Round 4 (No. 119 overall): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Carolina only has three cornerbacks under contract past 2026, so it seems likely they’ll add at least one via the 2026 NFL Draft. Davison Igbinosun is a tall, long corner with more than 50 career starts in college. He’s great in press coverage and knows how to use the sideline as his friend to squeeze receivers out of the play. He’s ready, willing, and able to make an impact against the run as well. The big knock on him is the large number of penalties he incurred in college. He’s got to be A LOT less grabby to stay on the field at the NFL level.

Round 5 (No. 158 overall): Eli Heidenreich, WR/RB, Navy

Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich has a cult following on social media—for good reason. He's a very intriguing player with the skill set to be utilized in several offensive roles. His 4.44 40-yard dash was excellent and helps his projection to NFL offenses. He can catch the ball, run solid routes, and has now shown quality speed. He’d be a very fun piece in Carolina’s offense.

Round 5 (No. 159 overall): Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana

Luke Fortner’s job is safe in 2026, but Pat Coogan could be a potential long-term option at the pivot point of the offensive line. Coogan is regarded as smart, technically sound, and a strong leader. It would not be surprising if he becomes a starter before the end of his rookie contract.

Round 6 (No. 200 overall): Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma