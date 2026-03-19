MOBILE, Alabama – The Senior Bowl today announced it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame and recognize three Rookies of the Year — former star quarterback Harry Agganis (Senior Bowl 1953), former head coach Norv Turner (most recent Senior Bowl 2005), former defensive tackle Booger McFarland (Senior Bowl 1999), former quarterback Jason Campbell (Senior Bowl 2005), and former safety Roman Harper (Senior Bowl 2006), and the Rookies of the Year are New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (Overall), Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel (NFC Rookie of the Year) and Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (AFC Rookie of the Year). The inductees and Rookies of the Year will be honored at the annual induction ceremony at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

In conjunction with the Hall of Fame festivities, the Senior Bowl is hosting its sixth annual Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic, which will be held on Monday, May 4, at Lakewood Golf Club. This exclusive event will pair over 20 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the current honorees. Proceeds from the golf tournament will directly benefit the Senior Bowl’s Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership, which provides needed resources, ranging from pants and jerseys to blocking sleds and video technology, for underfunded public high school football programs in the two-county area.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2026 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class back to the Mobile area,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “It is a privilege to celebrate the lasting impact of the late Harry Agganis, Jason Campbell, Roman Harper, Booger McFarland, and Norv Turner – five individuals whose careers exemplify the tradition and excellence of the Senior Bowl. We are also excited to recognize Tyler Shough, Grey Zabel, and RJ Harvey as our Rookies of the Year as they continue to succeed early in their professional journeys. We are proud to be a small part of each of these individuals’ incredible journeys.”

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, established in 1988, includes many players who are also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Past honorees are all-time greats such as Doak Walker, Ray Nitschke, Joe Namath, Mean Joe Green, Walter Payton, Franco Harris, Ozzie Newsome, Steve Largent, Kellen Winslow, Dan Marino, Bo Jackson, Derrick Thomas, Terrell Owens, Patrick Willis, and Von Miller. In addition, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Eddie Robinson are among the list of inducted legendary pro and college coaches.

Statement from former Boston University QB Harry Agganis’s nephew Mike Agganis who is accepting his award on his behalf: “On behalf of our family, it is a great honor to see my uncle Harry Agganis inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Though his life was tragically cut short, his legacy as a remarkable athlete and humble man continues to inspire a generation. We are deeply grateful that his achievements and character are being remembered and celebrated.”

Statement from former Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders QB Jason Campbell: “I am beyond grateful and excited to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. It is truly an honor to be joining a group of great players and coaches that represent the great history of the game we love. I thank God for the ability to play this game and to be honored in a big way.”

Statement from former New Orleans Saints S Roman Harper: “Anytime I get inducted into a Hall of Fame, it is an honor and a blessing, and this is one I did not see coming. When I played in this game, I was the angriest I have ever been in my life, and to look back and be enshrined in this game really gives me clarity knowing how far I’ve come, and how much I’ve grown as a man and as a person. I am going to cherish this moment, where I can celebrate a time when I was not in a good place mentally, but a time that propelled me into who I am today. That is life, and I am so excited to share this with my family and the people I’ve met in the Senior Bowl along the way. They have poured so much into to me, and I am honored to be a part of this family.”

Statement from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Booger McFarland: “I was fortunate enough to play almost a decade in the NFL, and it all got started in Mobile, Alabama. I am truly blessed to be recognized by the Senior Bowl and everything that it represents for guys starting their journey to the NFL.”

Statement from former Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, and San Diego Chargers Head Coach Norv Turner: “I am extremely honored to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. I had the opportunity to coach in the game as an assistant coach and later as the head coach. The highlight each year was to work with the players whose dream was to use the game as a springboard to getting a shot in the NFL.”

SENIOR BOWL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE BIOS

Harry Agganis (Quarterback – Senior Bowl Class of 1953) NFL: Nicknamed “the Golden Greek” and considered one of the best two-sport athletes to ever come out of Massachusetts… drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB drafts in 1953… chose to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead of the Cleveland Browns to stay close to his mother and pursue his love of baseball… broke into the big leagues in 1954 and began a breakout campaign in 1955 with a .313 batting average… NCAA: Played both Football and Baseball at Boston University from 1949-1953... two-time selection as the school’s athlete of the year… named to the All American team in 1951… 1953 Senior Bowl MVP.

Jason Campbell (Quarterback – Senior Bowl Class of 2005) NFL: Selected with the 25th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2005 draft by the Washington Redskins… appeared in 90 games with 79 starts throughout his 9-year career… spent four years with the Washington Redskins (2006-2009), two years with the Oakland Raiders (2010-2011), and had separate years with the Chicago Bears (2012) the Cleveland Browns (2013) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2014) before retiring in April 2015. NCAA: Played at Auburn University from 2001-2004… 2004 SEC Player of the Year and MVP of the 2004 SEC Championship Game… led the Auburn Tigers to an undefeated season his senior year.

Roman Harper (Safety – Senior Bowl Class of 2006) NFL: Selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2006 draft by the New Orleans Saints… appeared in 156 games with 140 starts throughout his 11-year career… spent nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2006-2013, 2016) and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2014-2015)… Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2007… two-time Pro Bowl Selection (2009, 2010)… Super Bowl Champion in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints where he lead the team in tackles (8) and helped lead the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl L in 2015… recorded 11 interceptions, 18 sacks, and 641 tackles over his career… inducted to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. NCAA: Played at The University of Alabama from 2002-2005… finished his college career with five interceptions, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 302 tackles… Second Team All-SEC in 2004 and First Team All-SEC in 2005.

Anthony “Booger” McFarland (Defensive Tackle – Senior Bowl Class of 1999) NFL: Selected with the 15th overall pick in the 1st round of the 1999 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… appeared in 109 games with 95 starts throughout his 8-year career… spent eight years with the Buccaneers (1999-2006) before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2006 season… Super Bowl Champion with both the Buccaneers (2002) and the Colts (2006)… finished his career with 22.5 sacks, 174 tackles, and 49 tackles for loss. NCAA: Played at Louisiana State University from 1995-1999… 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year… All-SEC honors in 1996 and 1998… 1998 First-Team All-American… named Defensive Co-Captain his senior year.

Norv Turner (Head Coach – Senior Bowl 1997, 1998, and 2005) NFL: Norv Turner coached in the National Football League for a total of 34 years… spent 15 seasons as a head coach and 19 seasons as a coordinator or assistant… as a head coach, he spent seven years with the Washington Redskins (1994-2000), two years with the Oakland Raiders (2004-2005), and six years with the San Diego Chargers (2007-2012)… won three straight AFC West Titles with the San Diego Chargers… offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys on Jimmy Johnson’s staff when Dallas won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993… coached Hall of Fame players such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Larry Allen, Darrell Green, Champ Bailey, Randy Moss, LaDanian Tomlinson, and Antonio Gates… served as offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2001), Miami Dolphins (2002-2003), San Francisco 49ers (2006), Cleveland Browns (2013), Minnesota Vikings (2014-2016), and the Carolina Panthers (2018-2019). NCAA: Turner attended the University of Oregon (1970-1974)… played quarterback where he was the back up to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts before becoming the starter in 1973… began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Oregon in 1975 before joining the University of Southern California’s coaching staff in 1976… won three Pac-8/Pac-10 Championships as an assistant (1976, 1978, 1979) as well as a National Championship in 1978.

2025 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR BIOS

Overall Rookie of the Year: New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough NFL: Selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2025 draft by the New Orleans Saints… appeared in 11 games with nine starts in 2025… named starting quarterback on week 8 of the season and set the franchise record for wins by a rookie quarterback… threw 10 touchdown passes for 2,384 yards and completed 67.6% of his passes… NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December… 2025 PFWA All-Rookie Team. NCAA: Played at the University of Oregon (2018-2020), Texas Tech University (2021-2023), and the University of Louisville (2024)… Shough appeared in 42 games over his career… compiled 70 total touchdowns, 7,820 passing yards, and completed 63% of his passes… 2020 Pac-12 Champion with Oregon… posted 353 total yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 Texas Bowl victory over Ole Miss and was named the game’s MVP… among three winners for the College Sports Communicators Organization Comeback Player of the Year in 2024… 2nd all-time at the University of Louisville for both yards per game passing (266.3) and touchdowns per game passing (1.92).

AFC Rookie of the Year: Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey NFL: Selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2025 draft by the Denver Broncos… appeared in 17 games with seven starts in 2025… through 17 games Harvey had 896 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns on 193 touches… also returned 16 kicks for 353 yards as the starting kick returner for the Broncos… Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week for his three touchdown game in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys… took over the Broncos starting running back role after starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10. NCAA: Attended both the University of Virginia (2019) and the University of Central Florida (2020-2024)… appeared in 40 games for the Golden Knights and started 25… 2022 Second Team All-AAC… 2023 Second Team All-Big 12 and 2024 First Team All-Big 12… 2024 Third Team All-American… finished his career with 3792 rushing yards, 720 receiving yards, and 48 total touchdowns… University of Central Florida’s program record holder for career touchdowns scored.