Packers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Green Bay Packers are stuck in wild-card purgatory. While it’s hard to label any single regular season as disappointing, the goals of the fan base are much greater than the results have been.

Green Bay has the No. 52 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to get back to the top of the NFC North. We’ve conducted a seven-round Packers mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

7-Round Packers Mock Draft

Round 2 (No. 52 overall): Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia

Christen Miller has heavy hands and projects as a solid NFL starter. He needs to work on fine-tuning all elements of his game to reach his potential, but he's not far off from doing that. The Packers only have three IDL under contract past this season (Javon Hargrave, Warren Brinson, and Nazir Stackhouse), so bolstering the defensive front should be a major priority for Green Bay with one of their two day-two picks.

Round 3 (No. 84 overall): Caleb Tiernen, OT, Northwestern

The Packers lost left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency. While they’ll look to fill that hole internally in the short-term, they can find a potential long-term answer here in the third round. Caleb Tiernan is a prospect worth targeting. He is a massive presence at 6-foot-8 and 323 pounds, with more than 30 career starts under his belt. Tiernan has the tools to develop into a starter.

Round 4 (No. 120 overall): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

The Packers must improve their cornerback room, and Davison Igbinosun is a potentially great find here at pick No. 120. Igbinosun is a tall, long corner with more than 50 career starts in college. He’s great in press coverage and knows how to use the sideline as his friend to squeeze receivers out of the play. He’s ready, willing, and able to make an impact against the run as well. The big knock on him is the large number of penalties he incurred in college. He’s got to be A LOT less grabby to stay on the field at the NFL level.

Round 5 (No. 160 overall): Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

The Packers were the worst punt return team in the NFL last season and a below-average kickoff return unit to boot. Let’s try to rectify that with a special teams ace that can also be developed into a starting slot receiver. Wetjen is one of my favorite sleepers in the 2026 draft class. He did not get to display his full repertoire at Iowa, but had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl. Wetjen projects as a slot receiver and a potential All-Pro player in the return game.

Round 6 (No. 201 overall): Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

Logan Fano is an intriguing pass rusher to take a chance on here in the sixth round. He has a very strong trio of size, motor, and technique. He flashes the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, albeit with a limited moveset. He also has two ACL tears in his medical history. If he stays healthy, he could develop into a starting-caliber player on defense and special teams.

Round 7 (No. 236 overall): Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

Jaydn Ott transferred to Oklahoma from Cal last year, and things just didn’t go to plan. He was a star at Cal in 2023, putting up 1,315 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns. He had just 23 touches with Oklahoma in 2025. He’s dealt with various injuries in 2024 and 2025, but he looked healthy at the Panini Senior Bowl last month. If the Packers do wait this late to grab a running back, I like the risk with Ott, a player with good vision, acceleration, and the ability to catch the football out of the backfield.

Round 7 (No. 255 overall): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo