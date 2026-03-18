Jaguars 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games and the AFC South in 2025. The Jaguars now have their sights set on making a long playoff run and establishing themselves as a premier team in the AFC.

Jacksonville has the No. 56 overall pick and 11 in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to keep control of the AFC South. We’ve conducted a seven-round Jaguars mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Jaguars 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 2 (No. 56 overall): Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

This may feel a little like a luxury pick for Jacksonville, but if a talent like Jadarian Price makes it to No. 56, they should take a swing—especially given the perceived drop-off at the position after him. The Jaguars have Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their top backfield options for 2026. Price can serve as the primary RB option on early downs while also being a major threat on kick returns.

Round 3 (No. 81 overall): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence may end up going a little higher than this once we get to the draft, but it feels like the 60-90 range is his sweet spot right now. He’s got the size and length you desire for an edge rusher with a hot motor. I like that he already has a solid set of counter moves and isn’t overly reliant on any singular rush technique. He’ll be a solid third EDGE behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker early on, with the ability to grow from there.

Round 3 (No. 88 overall): Darrell Jackson Jr., IDL, Florida State

Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are entering the final year of their deals in 2026. Maason Smith hasn't yet proven he's a long-term answer, either. So let's add to the defensive line here. Darrell Jackson Jr. stands at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. He has the requisite size for the position with good athleticism to boot. He should be an impact run defender right away. Don't be surprised if he's an instant contributor on early downs as a rookie.

Round 3 (No. 100 overall): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Georgia’s offense doesn’t always highlight the best individual traits of each player, so unless you’re Brock Bowers, you can get lost in the shadow of the overall unit. That’s what happened to Oscar Delp. Delp is a strong route runner, alignment versatile, and can thrive as a RAC guy in the middle of the field. He wowed at his Pro Day on Mar. 18.

Round 4 (No. 124 overall): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Back to the Bulldogs well here. Daylen Everette has good size and length, plus the skill set to play on the boundary or as a nickelback. He has a ton of college experience and has made big plays in big games. His 4.38s 40-yard dash was noticed at the NFL Combine. He’s better in zone than man, but he has a lot of the tools you’d desire for a cornerback.

Round 5 (No. 164 overall): Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Taking the Jaguars at their word that Travis Hunter will be primarily a cornerback moving forward, I’d like to see them add a wide receiver early on day three that can help complement their current trio of Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. Caleb Douglas is a big receiver with a big catch radius, but he’s a fluid mover as well. He can help the Jaguars in the red zone as a big slot or outside receiver.

Round 5 (No. 166 overall): Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Travis Burke met with Jacksonville virtually and with the small group they sent to Indianapolis to the 2026 NFL Combine. Burke is a massive man at 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds with 34.25-inch arms. He’s got plenty to work on if he’s going to be an everyday starter in the NFL, but his length, heavy hands, and a finisher’s mentality should help earn him enough chances to work on his game.

Round 6 (No. 203 overall): Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma

Robert Spears-Jennings is an intriguing prospect to take a chance on here. He’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with a 4.32 40-yard dash and plays the game like a linebacker. He’s a strong special teams player, where he’ll have to cut his teeth early on in the NFL, but I think he can develop into a solid in-the-box safety with time.

Round 7 (No. 233 overall): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Jaguars assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins has a Michigan background and may help push for a player like Jimmy Rolder here in round seven. He doesn’t have a lot of college experience, starting just 11 games, but he looks NFL-ready as a run defender. He could be a draft-and-develop gem if his game progresses with more on-field action in the NFL.

Round 7 (No. 240 overall): Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Behren Morton is tough, competitive, and can execute RPOs well. But he has a long injury history and lacks the arm strength/velocity to threaten defenses deep or in the honey hole. He is a passer some are intrigued by, however, so he could be worth a dart throw here as a potential option to start on the practice squad with the hope of developing into a QB2.

Round 7 (No. 245 overall): Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky