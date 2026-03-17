Browns 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Cleveland Browns are a team in constant transition. However, a pair of first-round picks, the buzz around Shedeur Sanders, and a new head coach have Browns fans feeling a little more optimistic than usual this offseason.

Cleveland has the No. 6 overall pick and nine in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to try to turn things around with Todd Monken. We’ve conducted a seven-round Browns mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Browns 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 6 overall): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

As the Browns look to shore up their offensive line, Monroe Freeling feels too good to pass up. Freeling has the desired length and measurables for the position—he's 6-foot-7 3/8 with massive 34.75-inch arms and an 84.5-inch wingspan—and is still an ascending prospect at just 21 years old. The Tytus Howard trade is a great start to Cleveland's OL rebuild. Now add Freeling and lock down the book ends.

Round 1 (No. 24 overall): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

After addressing the offensive line at pick No. 6, it's time to bolster the receiving corps. Denzel Boston brings a large frame and play strength to the outside. He can be a true X receiver with reliable hands and the size to consistently win jump balls and seal off corners—with the ability to play from different alignments as well. He'll be the new WR1 for Shedeur Sanders.

Round 2 (No. 39 overall): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson has had back-to-back strong seasons with the Aztecs and will be just 21 years old when the NFL season starts. Johnson is scheme-versatile and a difference-maker on the back end—he has five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns over his last two collegiate seasons. Johnson is still ascending as a prospect, leaving plenty of room for growth into being Denzel Ward's long-term complement.

Round 3 (No. 70 overall): LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

While Myles Garrett and Alex Wright are the primary pass rushers in Cleveland, you can never have too much depth at the position. LT Overton can play all along the defensive line and may actually be better served reduced down, especially early on in his career. He’s powerful as a rusher and a run defender with plenty of athleticism at 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds.

Round 4 (No. 107 overall): Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

While his teammate Makai Lemon has stolen the spotlight, I still have Ja’Kobi Lane rated fairly high on my board. Lane has strong hands and excels in contested-catch situations. He has the size-speed combo NFL teams covet. Lane ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and had an excellent performance in the field drills at the 2026 NFL Combine. Lane will round out the receiving corps that now includes Boston, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman.

Round 5 (No. 146 overall): Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn

Jeremiah Wright can set the tone. He’s a physical, violent s**t-talker who can overwhelm the opposition with his power and mass. He’s unafraid of competition, and his battles with Alabama’s LT Overton at the Senior Bowl went viral. Wright can potentially develop into a long-term guard for Cleveland.

Round 5 (No. 149 overall): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Nate Boerkircher turned some heads with a strong Senior Bowl performance that gave scouts a peek into his potential upside. Boerkircher is an intelligent, high-effort player who can provide some nice depth for the Falcons. His football IQ and solid hands make him a reliable target, even if he's not much of a YAC threat. He's probably more of a help or chip blocker at this stage of his career, but there may be more upside there as well. He projects as a solid TE2 who can wear multiple hats on offense and special teams with Harold Fannin Jr. as the TE1.

Round 6 (No. 206 overall): Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma

Robert Spears-Jennings is an intriguing prospect to take a chance on here. He’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with a 4.32 40-yard dash and plays the game like a linebacker. He’s a strong special teams player, where he’ll have to cut his teeth early on in the NFL, but I think he can develop into a solid in-the-box safety with time.

Round 7 (No. 248 overall): Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo