Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Denver Broncos took a big swing to add a wide receiver when they traded first- and third-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. Denver also received a favorable fourth-round pick swap. After making the AFC Championship Game last season, the Broncos are looking to make one more leap to the Super Bowl this year.

Denver has the No. 62 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to build on last season and go back-to-back in the AFC West. We’ve conducted a seven-round Broncos mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 2 (No. 62 overall): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The Broncos don’t have many roster holes. For as much as they were a “surprise” team in 2025, the roster was and still is in excellent shape. One area they can improve is the tight end spot. Max Klare is just a functional blocker, but he’s a dynamic playmaker as a receiver. He’s speedy and can be used as a deep threat in a way many tight ends cannot. I’d love to see how Sean Payton and Davis Webb can utilize his talents.

Round 4 (No. 108 overall): Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Kyle Louis was a Combine sleeper going into the event, and he showed out. He finished top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.53), vertical jump (39.5 inches), and broad jump (10-foot-9). There was some talk here about Louis potentially moving to an in-the-box safety role. No matter where he plays, he now has a legit chance to be a top-100 pick. If he falls to the Broncos here, they need to pounce.

Round 4 (No. 111 overall): Gracen Halton, IDL, Oklahoma

No defensive lineman had a better NFL Combine than Oklahoma's Gracen Halton. His 36.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump are elite numbers for the position, as was his 4.82 40-yard dash. He’s a bit undersized but makes up for it with his effort and athleticism. Despite his NFL Combine performance, he may be a bit underrated right now.

Round 5 (No. 170 overall): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Tacario Davis is a tall corner who has no issues getting his hands on the football. He excels in zone with good speed and long arms. He may even make the transition to free safety at the NFL level if needed. Otherwise, he can provide Denver with outside corner depth.

Round 7 (No. 246 overall): Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC

Bishop Fitzgerald is a ball-hawk. He has 10 interceptions over the last three seasons between NC State and USC. Fitzgerald seems to thrive in pass coverage, aiming to take the ball away (sometimes to his detriment). However, he’s not a great run defender. It’s not an effort issue, but he’s too often out of position or taking bad angles on run plays. Still, you don’t see too many DBs with his caliber of ball skills this late in the draft.

Round 7 (No. 256 overall): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Seth McGowan is a powerful running back who can add some thump to the Broncos’ backfield. He can be an early-down fill-in or used in short-yardage situations. He’s got some speed, but it’s pretty much just in a straight line. He could be developed into a complementary back.

Round 7 (No. 257 overall): Micah Morris, IOL, Georgia