Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

There’s a renewed sense of energy around the Tennessee Titans. They have new uniforms, a new logo, a new head coach, and are entering year two with Cam Ward under center. Now, they need to start the journey back up the mountain to AFC South glory.

Tennessee has the No. 4 overall pick and nine in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to build around Ward. We’ve conducted a seven-round Titans mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 4 overall): Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There seems to be a ton of momentum surrounding Jeremiyah Love and the Titans. While there’s something to be said for a team outside of the perceived playoff picture spending a top-five pick on a running back, I don’t hate this idea. There aren’t many blue-chip players in this draft class and Love is a tremendous talent. I feel he’s an even better running back prospect than Ashton Jeanty was last year, who went sixth overall. Plus, it helps that Tennessee isn’t looking for a quarterback.

Round 2 (No. 35 overall): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Let’s continue adding to the offensive weapons in Tennessee here with Denzel Boston. Boston brings a large frame and play strength to the outside. He can be a true X receiver with reliable hands and the size to consistently win jump balls and seal off corners—with the ability to play from different alignments as well. Boston, Calvin Ridley, and Wan’Dale Robinson are a very exciting trio.

Round 3 (No. 66 overall): Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Penn State produces plenty of athletic freaks, and you can add Dani Dennis-Sutton to that group. Dennis-Sutton ran a 4.63 40-yard dash with a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine. He also had a very strong 6.90-second 3-cone drill. Some team is going to fall in love with the traits on day two, and that could very well be the Titans.

Round 4 (No. 101 overall): Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

Post-Lloyd Cushenberry III, the Titans need to look for a long-term answer at center—Jackson Slater and Austin Schlottmann don’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence. Enter Sam Hecht, a center prospect with exquisite technique that outshines his lack of length. He’s athletic and thinks the game well. I’d bet on him succeeding in the NFL.

Round 5 (No. 142 overall): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

The Titans only have four true cornerbacks signed for 2026, so don’t be surprised if they use day three of the draft to fill out that room. Ephesians Prysock is a tall corner who showed good speed and low-body explosion at the 2026 NFL Combine. His average agility and lack of ball production in college allow him to fall here, but he’s a player who could develop into a solid No. 2 outside corner.

Round 5 (No. 144 overall): Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College

Quintayvious Hutchins is undersized, but he plays a strong, physical style. He’s likely only a rotational player at the NFL level, but he should be able to carve out a full-time role on special teams in addition to the backup role on defense.

Round 6 (No. 184 overall): Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami

Anez Cooper is a large, large man (6-foot-6, 334 pounds, 34-inch arms) who could be the perfect developmental guard project. He’s powerful in his upper body and through his hands. He’s been lauded for his ability to get to the second level on run blocks. He’s not technically refined yet, but he may be able to round out his game with development at the NFL level. It wouldn’t be a huge shock if he ends up a starter before the end of his rookie contract.

Round 6 (No. 194 overall): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Jadon Canady projects as a future nickel corner with the right development. He’s got a smaller frame and short arms, so opposing teams in the run game could pick on him, but for a round seven corner, he does have a path to snaps during his rookie contract in Tennessee.

Round 7 (No. 225 overall): Will Ferrin, K, BYU