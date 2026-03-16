Colts 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Indianapolis Colts feel like they’re on the cusp of something special. A great first half of the 2025 season was matched by a disastrous second half that cost them a division title and a playoff spot. They re-signed Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce and hope to take another run at the AFC South in 2026.

Indianapolis has the No. 47 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to regain the momentum they had in the first half of last season. We’ve conducted a seven-round Colts mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Colts 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 2 (No. 47 overall): R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Colts need to add to their pass-rush group and take advantage of a deep class of solid options. While they have to wait until pick No. 47 because of their Sauce Gardner trade, R Mason Thomas is a good value. While he's a bit undersized, he has a high pass-rush upside due to his bend and agility.

Round 3 (No. 78 overall): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Opinions are all over the map on Anthony Hill Jr. Some love him enough to put him in the first 50 picks of their mock drafts, while others think he’s only a borderline top-100 player. Hill Jr. is decisive attacking downhill and can blow up screen plays in a hurry. He’s a strong tackler who’s hard to break free from unless he comes in too high. I don’t love his play in the passing game at this time, but the hope is that he can grow in that area at the NFL level. He can help the Colts right away, and if he refines his game, he could be a long-term starter.

Round 4 (No. 113 overall): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Only Pierce and Anthony Gould are under contract for the Colts past the 2026 season, so they may add a receiver or two in this draft. Josh Cameron would be a great fit in Indianapolis. Cameron can play all over the offensive formation with good size, RAC potential, and contested catch ability. I see him as the potential long-term outside complement to Pierce.

Round 5 (No. 156 overall): J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

The running back room behind Jonathan Taylor needs a boost here in the middle rounds. Why not add another Taylor to the backfield? J’Mari Taylor is short, but he uses that to his advantage by winning his pad level battle. He excels as a tackle-breaker with good footwork and great balance. He could be a true any-down backup to Jonathan Taylor long-term.

Round 6 (No. 214 overall): Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Only Tyler Warren is under contract past 2026 among Colts tight ends. Adding a multi-purpose tight end to the team could be on the agenda. Josh Cuevas is an alignment-versatile tight end with solid route-running and blocking ability. He’s not overly dynamic once the ball is in his hands, but he can get open. He’d be a solid fit in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Round 7 (No. 249 overall): Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC

Bishop Fitzgerald is a ball-hawk. He has 10 interceptions over the last three seasons between NC State and USC. Fitzgerald seems to thrive in pass coverage with the goal of taking the ball away (sometimes to his detriment). However, he’s not a great run defender. It’s not an effort issue, but he’s too often out of position or taking bad angles on run plays. Still, you don’t see too many DBs with his caliber of ball skills this late in the draft.

Round 7 (No. 254 overall): Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson