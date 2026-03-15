2026 NFL Mock Draft: Building Out The Trenches

It’s hard not to get a bit sentimental at this time of year. Having scouted many of these 2026 prospects since last year, it’s been a genuinely enjoyable journey to see who has grown and who has taken that crucial next step. When you look at this class—featuring a standout quarterback at the top, a loaded group of receivers and linebackers, a couple of true star defensive ends, and plenty of plug-and-play offensive linemen—there’s a lot to look forward to.

Of course, as with every draft class, there's a measure of uncertainty. Yet, for teams needing immediate starters, this class seems to offer a viable first-round option for just about every need. It’ll be fascinating to see how teams approach their boards and how they choose to build their futures. So, without further ado, let’s dive into my latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

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2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The 2026 NFL Draft doesn't start until pick No. 2. I had a first-round grade on Fernando Mendoza through this summer, and he exceeded all expectations in 2025. He is an elite QB prospect with the physical traits and mental intangibles to turn a franchise around.

2. New York Jets

Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami



After losing their starting two guards to free agency, Francis Mauigoa is an upgrade. He's a powerful, athletic, and consistently reliable player in both phases. He's been an elite-level OL prospect since his freshman season. Mauigoa, combined with elite young talents at tackle in Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, will give the Jets a firm Big 3 for years to come.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals take the highly potent Miami edge rusher. Rueben Bain Jr. is a force multiplier on any defensive line. The violence, bend, and force he displays more than compensate for his shortcomings in length.

4. Tennessee Titans

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



Arvell Reese's versatility gives Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley the ultimate chess piece. He will be used best as a full-time off-ball backer with situational upside as an on-ball defender.

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Giants have been stacking defensive talent the past two offseasons, and there's no better cherry on top than selecting the top defender in the class, Caleb Downs. With unbecoming seasons from Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland in 2025, Downs is a plug-and-play solution. He massively raises the floor of the Giants' secondary, adding competition and complementing one of the best fronts in all of football.

6. Cleveland Browns

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson



The Browns are in need of a young franchise tackle, and there's no safer OL prospect in the class than Blake Miller. Miller checks every box, with one of the best resumes in the class, elite athletic ability, and proficiency in both phases. Miller is a decade-long, start-and-forget tackle that'll serve as a building block for the Cleveland rebuild.

7. Washington Commanders

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Commanders have found reliability at all major offensive positions except RB. Jeremiyah Love is an immediate All-Pro-caliber back with rare agility and feel as a rusher. You don't find many guys with his frame and athletic profile. This is a no-brainer pick to add a weapon to an already elite offense when healthy.

8. New Orleans Saints

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

After losing franchise cornerstone Demario Davis in free agency, Sonny Styles is the perfect replacement. Styles has range, feel, and natural instincts in both phases, matched with a prototypical, made-in-a-lab frame. The former safety should be an immediate contributor.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



It's been a long time since the Chiefs have been in a premium draft position. Here, they give Steve Spagnuolo a perfect pass-rush tone setter in Texas Tech's David Bailey. Bailey has the fluid speed and timing to be a double-digit sack contributor and is a change-of-pace rusher to put opposite their power rushers.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Bengals were one of the very worst defenses against the run in 2025. Peter Woods has rare first-step quickness, functional strength, and technical polish. He has All-Pro upside as an early downs defender with a very capable pass-rush repertoire. He will be an immediate dominant force for the Bengals.

11. Miami Dolphins

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah



The Dolphins have been unable to put together a consistently strong five up front, a shortcoming that played a major role in Tua Tagovailoa's decline. Spencer Fano is one of the best zone-blocking linemen I've scouted, with the functional athleticism to survive at tackle in a pinch. His best spot will be paired next to Aaron Brewer inside, competing with 2025 rookie Jonah Savaiinaea and new signee Jamaree Salyer.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With Terence Steele re-signed, but a question mark remaining on the viability of Tyler Guyton, Monroe Freeling is the ideal low-risk, high-reward tackle option that will raise competition at tackle in Dallas. Freeling has rare physical traits and put out the best tape of any OL in this draft toward the end of his college career. His inexperience and injury history are worrisome, but he's a clear upgrade on day one and should compete for a starting role.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Kenyon Sadiq is one of my crown evaluations from 2025 summer scouting. He more than lived up to my top-10 billing in this class, taking a leap in his run blocking while confirming his athletic ability with an all-time NFL Combine performance. Sadiq is a do-it-all tight end with rare upside. Adding him to Los Angeles supplies Sean McVay with a multifaceted weapon in both phases of the game.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Baltimore is in dire need of offensive weapons to take advantage of the Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry window. Carnell Tate is one of the most polished receivers in this class. Phenomenal hands, route running, and a proven ability to thrive as a No. 2 allow him to seamlessly transition to the Ravens offense and produce immediately.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Tampa Bay lost Jamel Dean to free agency and now replaces him with one of the top corners in this class. Jermod McCoy's 2024 tape was more than enough to bypass any worries about missing 2025 due to injury. In 2024, he showcased excellent fluidity, range, and ball skills. One of the smoothest and most technically sound players in this class.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Jets have a glaring need for improved cornerback play after trading franchise corner piece Sauce Gardner. Avieon Terrell is undersized by NFL standards but plays big, with excellent footwork, range, and a physical demeanor. He can play inside and out with ease.

17. Detroit Lions

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



Detroit hasn't needed tackle help since drafting Penei Sewell, but with Taylor Decker cut, there's a glaring need for a formidable tackle opposite Sewell. When Proctor is at his best, he's one of the most impressive offensive linemen I've ever watched. Slotting him at RT and letting Sewell move back to the left should re-solidify the Lions' offensive line. Sewell is a perfect mentor for Proctor, and the two can form the best tackle tandem in the league someday.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



Mansoor Delane is one of the best cover corners in the class. Adding him to the Brian Flores defense gives the Vikings the necessary firepower to trust their back end in the elaborate coverage rotations and pressure packages they've coveted since the Flores hire.

19. Carolina Panthers

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Three straight years of drafting receivers in the first round leave no room for error in deciding if Bryce Young is fit to be a franchise QB. Jordyn Tyson is a loose-limbed, smooth operator with great route-running ability and feel. Tyson is capable of playing anywhere on the field and gives Bryce Young ample weapons to prove himself and compete for the division again.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Dallas needs a true power rusher, and T.J. Parker effortlessly fits the bill. Compact and fluid with powerful hands and natural strength, Parker is a prominent all-downs defender with double-digit sack upside and one of the highest floors in the class.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Vega Ioane is one of the best interior linemen in this draft class and should be just enough to convince Aaron Rodgers to return. Functional strength, consistency, and a combination of athletic ability and stopping power allow Ioane to immediately step in and be an upgrade over Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



Despite sustaining an injury at the NFL Combine, Caleb Banks is a rare talent with size, twitch, agility, and power. Banks was a top performer at the Senior Bowl and has one of the most impressive athletic profiles in this class. He'll need to show improved play-to-play consistency at the next level, but the upside is as good as anyone in this class.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



Max Iheanachor is another prospect I've been high on for just about a year now. Seeing him up close at the Senior Bowl solidified a first-round grade for me. He will sit behind Lane Johnson and wait his turn. With Lane turning 36 before the season, it's time to prepare for the future. Iheanachor is an excellent blend of well-composed mass, elite agility, feel, and upside.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon makes a case to be one of the top wideouts in this class. Cleveland has been bereft of receiving weapons for years, but Lemon is one of the most consistent receivers in the class and should immediately carry that over into the new Todd Monken offense.

25. Chicago Bears

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



Chicago saw several key defensive pieces leave in free agency, but at pick No. 25, they get a foundational piece for their defensive front. Zion Young embodies natural power and fierce competitiveness. He's a high-effort rusher with a strong run-defense baseline. He's not a sexy pick, but he will surely raise the floor of the Chicago defense.

26. Buffalo Bills

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo



Buffalo is renewing its organization under Joe Brady and is in need of nickel help to solidify its defense. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren predominantly lined up in the box for Toledo and is one of the most impressive defensive backs in this class. Size, length, closing speed, and hip fluidity paint the picture of a prototypical NFL safety. Here, I like him best as Buffalo's new starting nickel.

27. San Francisco 49ers

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana



D'Angelo Ponds is a class favorite of mine. Competitive, explosive, cover-man corners don't usually come in a 5-foot-8 frame, but Ponds plays much bigger than his size. He'll be a plug-and-play lockdown boundary corner and can absolutely compete with the top receivers in the NFL.

28. Houston Texans

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Texans signed Braden Smith in what will likely be a G/T flexible role, but still need a swing tackle to compete for a starting job. Caleb Lomu is a fluid, patient, and technically sound prospect who I think can play inside or out for Houston. He's a high-ceiling player with excellent physical traits who can grow into being a bookend tackle with Aireontae Ersery opposite him.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson



Kansas City is transitioning into a much-needed renewed era. Having consistency at receiver will be key in re-establishing their dominance. With Rashee Rice's unreliability and the makeshift depth they've been relying on in recent years, Antonio Williams is the ultra-consistent, always-open wideout that raises the floor of their WR room. Williams is a cerebral, physical, and polished route runner who plays with elite timing. He can move around the formation and stay effective vs. varying coverages.

30. Denver Broncos

Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech



I got a chance to see Lee Hunter up close in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling, multifaceted interior defender with alignment versatility and a phenomenal motor. His play strength, twitch, and stopping power are outstanding and will immediately resupply an already elite Denver front.

31. New England Patriots

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



The Patriots thrust themselves into being contenders in 2025, but moving forward, they have to solidify their receiving corps. Denzel Boston is a long, smooth, polished wideout with phenomenal body control and suddenness. He's a prototype weapon for Drake Maye and will be a great complement to Romeo Doubs.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame



The Super Bowl champs look to reload and be right back in the mix in 2026, but they have to address RG, as Anthony Bradford is not a serviceable long-term option and Christian Haynes has yet to take the step. When healthy, Billy Schrauth has some of the best tape in this class, and if it weren't for injury, he would be in the public conversation to land in the first round. Here, he's an immediate contributor with a great frame, functional athleticism, and stopping power. He solidifies a young, consistent Seahawks OL.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati



In a stacked LB class, Jake Golday is a consistent, prototype stack backer with great instincts and play demeanor. He's got great upside and will be a decade-long starter in the NFL. Indianapolis is in need of renewed talent at that spot, and Golday is more than capable of filling the need.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



Zachariah Branch—a player I've got a first-round grade on—falls into Atlanta's lap here. Branch is the hardest guard in this entire class. He plays bigger than his size, has rare suddenness and accel/decel ability, and a big catch radius. He's a rare talent at the slot spot and should dominate from day one. Branch can be one of the most productive wideouts in this class.

52. Green Bay Packers

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan



Green Bay needs help opposite of Micah Parsons, and what better change-of-pace than power-rusher Derrick Moore. Moore has fantastic strength and heavy hands, and took a step in his play in 2025. He's a high-floor prospect with plug-and-play ability.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Domonique Orange, IDL, Iowa State



Jacksonville was one of the worst defenses against the run in 2025. Adding Iowa State's Dom Orange to the mix will offer an immediate run-plugging defender with one of the highest floors in this DL class. Orange is a wide-framed, muscled-up, athletic, and ultra-powerful DL with experience moving all around the line of scrimmage.



