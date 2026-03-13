Chargers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team of “what ifs?” They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and plenty of talent. Yet, playoff success has eluded them. With just one playoff win in the last 12 years and none in the Herbert era, Chargers fans are hoping 2026 is the year their team breaks through.

Los Angeles has the No. 22 overall pick and five in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to challenge for the AFC West crown. We’ve conducted a seven-round Chargers mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Chargers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 22 overall): Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Chargers must get better up the middle of their defense, and they take advantage of a high-caliber player coming off an inconsistent season. Peter Woods is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs. This would be a home run pick for Los Angeles.

Round 2 (No. 55 overall): Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Do the Chargers feel comfortable going into the season with Cole Strange and Trevor Penning as their starting guards? Even if so, what’s the long-term plan for the interior of the offensive line? Emmanuel Pregnon may be the second-best pure guard in the draft (behind Vega Ioane). He’s got plenty of experience and NFL-level strength. I wouldn’t bet against him being an instant starter at left guard.

Round 3 (No. 86 overall): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The Chargers need to upgrade their linebacker corps, both short- and long-term. Deontae Lawson is an athletic, high-IQ linebacker who has a knack for being a disruptive blitzer. He’s also a positive player in coverage. He needs to work on his tackling, though. He can get to ball carriers, but he’s not always bringing them down one-on-one. If he can fix that issue, there’s no reason he can’t be an NFL starter.

Round 4 (No. 123 overall): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Daylen Everette has good size and length, plus the skill set to play on the boundary or as a nickelback. He has a ton of college experience and has made big plays in big games. His 4.38s 40-yard dash was noticed at the NFL Combine. He’s better in zone than man, but he has a lot of the tools you’d desire for a cornerback.

Round 6 (No. 204 overall): Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan