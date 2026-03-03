2026 NFL Pro Day Preview: 5 Prospects With Most To Prove After NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Combine is in the books. While the main story coming out of Indianapolis was about some of the freaky athletic performances on display, there was plenty of talk about who didn't perform. From Fernando Mendoza declining to throw a single pass to Jordyn Tyson not doing any drills, this year's Combine left plenty of questions on the table for some of the biggest names in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Now the spotlight shifts to pro days, the final chance for these prospects to control the narrative before the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23. We went through the full 2026 pro day schedule to identify the 5 players who need either a bounce-back performance or to showcase their talents on the pre-draft circuit for the first time. Let’s break them down.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy said he is healthy but is saving his workout for his pro day on March 31. NFL teams and fans alike are anxious (not eager, anxious) to see him work out, because McCoy hasn't played a game since tearing his ACL on Dec. 21, 2024. If he regains his pre-injury explosiveness, he has the potential to become a true CB1. McCoy combines size, athleticism, and ball skills at a very high level. But ultimately, health is paramount. While there were slightly different circumstances surrounding cornerbacks Will Johnson and Shavon Revel Jr. last year, health issues dropped both of them out of the first round. McCoy is in danger of that happening to him as well if he doesn't have a solid showing at his pro day.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson was named in the intro as a player who chose not to work out at the 2026 NFL Combine due to an injury. Considering the biggest knock on him is his injury history, that wasn't exactly ideal. Arizona State hasn't officially announced its pro day date yet, but Tyson really needs to do everything he would've done at the Combine to avoid sliding in the first round. Tyson is a polished, precise route runner who can consistently beat any coverage—he's my WR1 in the class. He has the skill set to be an instant contributor if he can stay on the field. It starts with showing he's healthy and explosive at his pro day.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

The biggest knock on Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields is his speed. After running a 4.61 40-yard dash in Indianapolis with a position-worst 1.63s 10-yard split, that concern is now a giant red flag. Fields had a great showing at the Panini Senior Bowl last month, but if he wants to come off the board in the first two rounds of the draft in April, he's going to need to get his 40 time down into the mid-4.5s range on March 24 at Notre Dame's pro day. While speed isn't everything, Fields won't be able to show off all his other X-receiver traits if he consistently shows that he's a 4.6s speed guy.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Let's keep the wide receiver theme rolling here with a pass-catcher who participated (in part) at the Combine but didn't run a 40-yard dash, Washington's Denzel Boston. Boston is another big X receiver who just needs to prove he has adequate speed to maintain his place in the first round conversation. Boston can be a true X receiver with reliable hands and the size to consistently win jump balls and seal off corners—with the ability to play from different alignments as well. Washington's pro day is on March 16, and Boston just has to show he can hit the mid-to-low 4.5s mark in the 40-yard dash.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma