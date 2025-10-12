NFL Mock Draft 2026: Super Bowl Odds Shifting

The quarterback play in college football has flipped the 2026 NFL Draft conversation upside down. Some names that were off the radar are performing at a high level and have climbed into the first-round conversation. Others, well, have done the opposite. There are plenty of NFL teams that need quarterbacks, so I still expect QBs to fly off the board. Check out my latest 2026 NFL mock draft, as I have inserted four quarterbacks into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Please note that the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Jets

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana



The New York Jets and the Justin Fields experiment appear to be a one-year situation, with the Jets’ offense being one of the worst in the NFL. This leaves the New York Jets in a position to draft a quarterback with the number one overall pick and find a new face of the franchise moving forward. Fernando Mendoza has been arguably the most impressive quarterback in college football this season and checks a lot of the boxes that franchises want in their signal-caller. This selection signals a turn toward a new era—something Jets fans have been waiting for.

2. Tennessee Titans

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Titans are clearly in the midst of a rebuild and a culture change led by their young quarterback Cam Ward’s desire to win. While Ward is trying to establish that culture, he’s going to need more young teammates who want to win and play with an equally high motor. Caleb Downs is a versatile safety who plays every down like it’s his last. Drafting Downs gives the Titans a young leader on the defensive side of the football.

3. New Orleans Saints

It was a couple of years ago that I made the statement that Spencer Rattler “could be the steal of the draft,” and that statement appears to be on its way to being proven right. With the Saints having their future signal-caller, there’s no need to draft a quarterback. In this spot, the Saints draft edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., a player with the true upside to be the successor to future Hall of Famer Cameron Jordan.

4. Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



The Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill, one of the most electric playmakers, due to his knee injury, and there are plans for the Dolphins to move on from him this offseason. With that being the case, the Dolphins will need a true No. 1 receiver. They already have an explosive playmaker in Jaylen Waddle; now they need a receiver with some size. Inserting Jordyn Tyson into this receiver room will provide versatility to what the position group can offer and give the Dolphins some much-needed size.

5. Cleveland Browns

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Most of the conversation surrounding the Browns’ offseason will be about who their quarterback will be heading into the 2026 NFL season. But an underrated issue they have to solve is the receiver position. In this spot, the Browns select Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, a big-bodied receiver who is a smooth route runner and should be an easy target for whoever the Browns’ quarterback may be.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU



Geno Smith with the Raiders has reverted back to his play with the Jets—throwing mind-numbing interceptions that prevent the team from having a real chance to win football games. Smith is also on the backend of his career, and the combination of those two things makes this a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to draft a quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier is a talented quarterback prospect who fits the Raiders' fan base. Nussmeier’s swagger, combined with his talent, gives him a real shot at being the franchise quarterback for the Raiders moving forward.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



With the overwhelming theme for the Bengals being to protect Joe Burrow, this spot on the board should be the easiest selection in the whole draft. The Bengals draft the best offensive tackle in the class and invest in protecting their franchise quarterback so they have a chance to make a deep playoff run next year.

8. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



The Panthers’ front office may lean toward taking a quarterback in this spot to compete with Bryce Young, but with no draft prospect on the board clearly better than Young, they opt instead to draft the pound-for-pound best player in this draft, IDL Peter Woods. The Panthers keep the Clemson product in the Carolinas, and Woods becomes an immediate impact starter along the defensive front.

9. New York Giants

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



The Jaxson Dart era is well underway, and the combination of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo is a great one-two punch. But the Giants need to continue adding playmakers to this receiver corps, and with Malik Nabers’ timetable to return up in the air, they need to draft another playmaker. With this selection, they go with wide receiver Denzel Boston. Boston, combined with a healthy Malik Nabers, will create one of the most explosive duos in the entire NFL.

10. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Cardinals’ offense has been inconsistent all season long, and a big reason for that is the offensive line. In this spot, the Cardinals draft OT Francis Mauigoa to immediately upgrade the unit. Francis Mauigoa has the versatility in his game to play both offensive tackle and interior offensive line, wherever he is needed.

11. Chicago Bears

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The last part of the Bears’ offensive line that needs to be addressed is the OT position. Proctor is a massive OT who should be able to immediately fill in and protect Caleb Williams’ blindside. But the run game is where he can also provide a lot of value, as Ben Johnson wants to continue establishing the run. Proctor is a physical road grader who can simply move defenders off the line of scrimmage.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Cowboys’ passing attack appears to be hitting on all cylinders with a locked-in Dak Prescott, who is having an MVP-caliber campaign. But the Cowboys need to truly invest in the running back position. With this pick, they go after the electric playmaker Jeremiyah Love. Love can be a true RB1 of an offense, making explosive plays in both the run game and as a receiver out of the backfield.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Rams have put on a masterclass in how to draft impactful front-seven players over the past few years, and that work is showing. The part of the defense that needs to be improved is the back end. With this selection, the Rams draft CB Avieon Terrell, a versatile corner who can play on the outside but also move inside to the nickel position.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State



Arvell Reese has probably been the biggest riser among draft prospects, and the Vikings being able to draft him would be a dream scenario. Reese is big, strong, athletic, and knows how to make game-changing plays at the linebacker position.

15. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



The Browns are in search of a quarterback they fully believe will be the future of their franchise. As of now, they have Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who in my opinion, provide similar skill sets physically. Drafting LaNorris Sellers gives the Browns a different skill set at the quarterback position, allowing them to enter training camp with three quarterbacks and let them compete to see who wins the starting job and the right to be QB1 in Cleveland.

16. New England Patriots

The Patriots appear to be on the brink of a breakthrough season, where they are going to consistently be in contention for the playoffs over the next few years with the elevated play of Drake Maye and this offense. But defensively, they still need to find the young cornerstones of their defense. With this pick, the Patriots draft edge rusher T.J. Parker, an edge rusher with the upside to be a double-digit sack player.

17. Seattle Seahawks

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Seahawks have been an overall solid football team this year, but some areas still need improvement, and one of those areas is the CB position. Deciding to upgrade that position, they draft CB Jermod McCoy, a player who can play both man and zone and has strong overall ball skills to force turnovers.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M



The Ravens, through this point of the season, may be the most disappointing team for multiple reasons. But the most disappointing part of the Ravens may be the defense. The failure to find a true edge rusher who can dominate games has hurt this defense. With this selection, the Ravens take another swing at finding that key piece and draft edge rusher Cashius Howell.

19. Houston Texans

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon



Outside of the Ravens’ performance last week, the Texans’ offense has been underwhelming, to say the least, and the blame can be placed in a lot of different areas. One of those areas is the offensive line—or the lack thereof. Drafting Isaiah World allows them to improve the OL immediately and gives C.J. Stroud a chance to continue his upward trajectory as an NFL quarterback.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon



The Steelers’ one-year rental of Aaron Rodgers appears to be working thus far, as they sit atop the AFC North. The issue is that next offseason, they’ll be right back in the same position—searching for a signal-caller for the future. In this spot, the Steelers go with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The Steelers have a good situation that can allow a young QB to develop while relying on their defense to get them through games.

21. Denver Broncos

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Broncos’ defense has been as advertised so far this season, featuring a pass rush and attacking-style defense under Vance Joseph. One area of the defense that could be improved is the CB position. Mansoor Delane has been one of the biggest risers this season and is a scrappy, gritty corner who makes plays. Delane’s play style fits perfectly with this defense.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The Buccaneers look to be true NFC contenders behind Baker Mayfield and this offense, with a combination of young players and veterans. The defense is where the Buccaneers need the most improvement. In this spot, the Buccaneers draft linebacker CJ Allen. Allen is a downhill thumper who also has sideline-to-sideline speed. He could be a great young piece to pair alongside Lavonte David, who is on the back end of his career.

23. Washington Commanders

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Commanders had a slow start to the season due to Jayden Daniels being injured, but they appear to be picking up steam now. This offense will be in a good spot moving forward into the future, and the defense is the side of the football that needs improvement, specifically the edge rush position. The Commanders knew this and opted to sign veteran Von Miller, but he is not a long-term answer, so the Commanders draft Auburn edge Keldric Faulk.

24. San Francisco 49ers

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



The 49ers have been hit with injury after injury in the early part of this season, but have managed to stay afloat and win games behind the high-level play of backup quarterback Mac Jones. In my opinion, even with most of their weapons healthy, they need to continue adding to their offensive skill positions. Zachariah Branch’s versatility will provide the 49ers with some much-needed explosiveness and flexibility at the receiver position.

25. Los Angeles Rams

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



Matthew Stafford’s injuries have been well documented over the past couple of years, and it appears that sometime soon, Stafford’s injuries may lead to his retirement. In this draft, the Rams will have two first-round picks, which makes this the perfect opportunity for them to find Stafford’s replacement without over-leveraging draft capital. Ty Simpson is a talented thrower and has a skill set that should thrive in Sean McVay’s offense with the right development.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



The Colts’ offense may be the biggest surprise of any team this year, and that unit is a big reason why the Colts have one of the best records in the entire NFL. The side of the football that needs improvement is the defense. A couple of years ago, they drafted edge rusher Laiatu Latu, but they need another addition to rush opposite Latu. Matayo Uiagalelei is a different-style rusher who can use speed or power and should make a great complementary piece, giving the Colts a strong one-two punch of young edge rushers.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The Chargers’ identity under Jim Harbaugh will always be running the football and playing physical in the trenches, and this is why Kenyon Sadiq is the perfect addition for the Chargers. Sadiq is an explosive, athletic tight end, but what is most impressive is his physical dominance as a run blocker. This combination will be too much for Harbaugh to pass up on, and Sadiq will be a great addition in both the passing attack and the run game.

28. Philadelphia Eagles

Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn



The conversation around the Eagles’ offense has been about their lack of a passing attack, but the true concern is how the Eagles aren’t able to consistently run the football. One of the biggest offseason storylines that flew under the radar was the departures and injuries to the Eagles’ OL, and I believe it’s starting to show. With this selection, they draft IOL Connor Lew to upgrade this offensive line unit.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Chiefs as a team appear to have peaked, and the only way for them to reach new heights is to continue injecting talent into the roster. Malahi Fields is a big-bodied receiver with high-end athleticism. Fields has the skill set to fill the role of a true X receiver for the Chiefs and be a reliable No. 2 receiving option.

30. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State



The Cowboys’ offense has been near the top of the NFL in many categories, while the defense has been near the bottom in several areas. If the Cowboys want a true chance at playoff success, they are going to have to improve this defense. With this pick, they draft Ohio State LB Sonny Styles. Styles can play on all three levels and also has upside as a pass rusher. Styles is a versatile, dynamic defender who can immediately improve this defense.

31. Detroit Lions

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan



Outside of Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions lack a true pass rush, and it has been that way for the past few years—it’s time for that to change. With this pick, the Lions go back to the University of Michigan well and draft another edge rusher in Derrick Moore. Moore has the combination of athleticism, speed, and power to develop into a double-digit sack player for the Lions.

32. Buffalo Bills

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

The Bills appear to be the favorites in the AFC, playing the most consistent football and having the best QB in the NFL. But when you are at the top of the mountain, you have to continue adding pieces and getting better. With this selection, the Bills draft Louisville WR Chris Bell. Bell, combined with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, gives the Bills a nice WR trio.



