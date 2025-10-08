Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6 2025

The NFL season is finally here! Weeks 1-5 have come and gone, and now Week 6 is here. We're here to help you set your lineups this week and every week through Week 18.

These rankings reflect the order in which I would start a player in half-point PPR leagues with otherwise default scoring (only slight adjustments are needed in full-point PPR). These rankings will be updated throughout the week, so be sure to check back in on this page and hit the refresh button to get the most up-to-date rankings to gain an edge on your leaguemates. Be sure to check in on the Fantasy Football tab on our homepage for weekly advice.

As a reminder, volume is a huge component of a player’s fantasy success—I’d argue it is nearly as important as a player’s talent—so a player’s potential workload is a major factor to consider when doing weekly rankings. Matchup multipliers based on how good or bad an opponent is against a particular position are also key factors, so don’t be shocked to see some high-talent players ranked lower than you may expect and vice versa.

Without further ado, here are my QB, RB, WR, TE, Kicker, and DST Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6.