Matayo Uiagalelei Scouting Report

Matayo Uiagalelei has great length and overall athleticism that give him a good foundation to be a starting edge rusher in the NFL.

Draft Grade: Round 2 - Winning Starter

Strengths:

Size and Length: Uiagalelei has prototypical length and overall mass for an NFL edge rusher.

Athleticism: Uiagalelei has good overall quickness and has fluid movements to be able to make plays in the open field.

Experience: Playing since his freshman year, Uiagalelei has plenty of experience in high-leverage moments.

Versatility: Because of his size and length, Uiagalelei can play in multiple different alignments in multiple different schemes and be successful.

Concerns:

Limited Pass-Rush Moves: Uiagalelei’s primary pass-rush move is passing around the edge. He could benefit from developing more counter moves.

Run Defense: Uiagalelei’s ability to hold the point of attack is inconsistent. There are moments where he is displaced from his spot, and the offense can create a gap.

Matayo Uiagalelei Summary/Projection:

Matayo Uiagalelei is a true junior edge rusher for the Oregon Ducks and has been a key contributor since his freshman season. Uiagalelei possesses an impressive frame with excellent length and mass, physical traits that give him the potential to be a high-level player both against the run and as a pass rusher.

Against the run, Uiagalelei shows a quick first step at the snap, allowing him to gain outside leverage and disrupt run plays early. Once in position, he shoots his hands and uses his length to lock out offensive linemen before they can engage. He consistently sets a firm edge, forcing runs back inside to the help of the defense.

One of his most advanced traits is his awareness and technique against pulling blockers. He quickly diagnoses down blocks from offensive tackles and immediately works to locate the pulling guard or tight end coming to kick him out. Uiagalelei aggressively meets the block, spilling the play and forcing the back to redirect—often setting up his linebackers for a clean tackle. He embraces the physical nature of trench play and brings a rugged, physical presence to the edge. Overall, Uiagalelei has the tools and mindset to step into the NFL and contribute immediately as a run defender.

As a pass rusher, Uiagalelei prefers to win with quickness and speed off the edge. He gets off the ball well and attacks the outside arc to beat offensive tackles. His fluid hips and active hands allow him to bend at the apex of his rush and turn the corner toward the quarterback. Even when he doesn't record a sack, his length enables him to be consistently disruptive—altering throwing lanes or forcing the quarterback off their platform.

The biggest area for improvement in Uiagalelei’s game is the development of his pass-rush repertoire. Right now, he leans heavily on speed around the edge. Once offensive tackles adjust to his outside rush, they can anchor and redirect him without much threat of a counter. Uiagalelei would benefit from adding inside moves such as cross-face counters or inside spin/rip techniques to keep tackles guessing and expand his ability to win in one-on-one situations. With his size, athleticism, and natural tools, his ceiling as a pass rusher remains very high, but tapping into it will require more diversity in his approach.