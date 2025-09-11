Byrum Brown Making Early Heisman Trophy Case

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown has written a feel-good story through two weeks of the 2025 college football campaign. Brown has been outstanding while spearheading the Bulls to a dreamlike 2-0 start. The Raleigh, North Carolina native is an underrated early-season Heisman Trophy candidate.

The Bulls just executed a major upset at Florida, defeating the Gators 18-16 within the confines of The Swamp. Brown completed 23-of-36 passing attempts for 263 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The dual-threat scrambler also accounted for 66 additional rushing yards. The result has already been memorialized at the College Football Hall of Fame.

A historic upset, now immortalized at the Hall! @USFFootball’s victory over No. 13 Florida can be seen in the game-issued jerseys of QB Byrum Brown and kicker Nico Gramatica—now on display in Atlanta.



Thanks to the USF Football Equipment team! 🤝 #CFBHALL #Atlanta… pic.twitter.com/uXXfFakdip — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) September 10, 2025

It was an appropriate follow-up to Brown's Week 1 performance. South Florida embarrassed Boise State 34-7. Brown rushed for two touchdowns and threw for 210 yards. The sneaky-good Heisman candidate has completed 65% of his passes through two contests.

Brown has already established himself as one of college football's elite dual-threat quarterbacks this season. His first rushing TD versus the Broncos highlighted his pocket maneuverability and off-script athleticism. Brown evaded several defenders in the pocket before bursting through a crease.

Byrum Brown takes off and runs in for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/rZDNISG9qn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 28, 2025

Brown’s wiggle and strength as a runner have been impressive. He displayed elusiveness and power in space on his second touchdown run against Boise State. This moment of self-brilliance extended South Florida's lead to 24-7, ensuring it’d be a statement-game result.

Byrum Brown runs it in again!!! 24-7 South Florida! pic.twitter.com/TM9FDy4gqR — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 29, 2025

The performance at Florida was incredibly notable. Brown was poised in a difficult environment. Brown made incredible plays with his legs, none more eye-opening than this explosive scramble into the red zone that resulted in a South Florida field goal.

Byrum Brown with a huge play on 3rd and long just before the half. USF got a field goal from this and its a close one in Gainesville. Gators are not looking very good right now. pic.twitter.com/1Pn1SNs9gx — Jarodactyl (@JarodactylYT) September 6, 2025

The Bulls play the No. 5-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. If Brown helps execute another unforeseen road upset against a ranked program, we'll arguably have our early-season Heisman favorite.

South Florida's schedule softens following the Miami contest. There's currently no other ranked program on the schedule. Brown could seriously stat-pad down the stretch while competing for the AAC Championship.

Brown has been building momentum and growing as a quarterback for consecutive campaigns. A full-time first-year starter in 2023, he set USF's single-season passing yards record while becoming the program's first 3,000-yard passer. Brown and Jayden Daniels were the only quarterbacks in the FBS to throw for 3,000-plus and rush for 700-plus yards on the season. He was named MVP of the Boca Raton Bowl, a 45-0 win over Syracuse.

A devastating injury unfortunately shortened Brown's 2024 campaign. He appeared in six contests before suffering a broken leg. He had accounted for five touchdowns in five completed starts. Brown has now returned to full strength with a vengeance this season, intent on making up for lost time.