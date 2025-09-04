Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace Scouting Report

Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace is a heavy-handed, physical defensive lineman who can move around the line and disrupt in both phases.

Draft Grade: Round 6 - Role Specific Contributor

Strengths:

Heavy-Handed Run Defender: He’s a violent engager who can really control blocks and steer linemen.

Converting Run to Pass: Humphrey-Grace does a great job maintaining control of blockers through play-action and peeling off when he reads pass.

Athletic Profile: Powerful. Has good movement skills and shows some twitch.

Concerns:

Motor: There's another level of tenacity and urgency when tracking the ball and trying to finish plays that Humphrey-Grace needs to find.

Pass-Rush Consistency: I’d love to see Humphrey-Grace be more dangerous play-to-play as a pass-rusher. He’s lacking some high-end speed and bend to be a threat on every down.

Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace Summary/Projection:

Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace enters the 2026 NFL Draft after building a standout résumé across both the FCS and SEC levels. A Cincinnati native, he began his college career at South Dakota, redshirting in 2022 before making an impact in 2023 with 34 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a fumble-return touchdown in 13 games. He followed that up with a breakout 2024 campaign, starting all 14 games and finishing with 59 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles—earning Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year honors and helping lead South Dakota to the FCS semifinals. After the season, Humphrey-Grace transferred to Kentucky and has appeared in just one game so far.

Humphrey-Grace was one of the very best defenders in the FCS in 2024. A long, heavy-handed, and physically imposing force, the former Coyote turned Wildcat hangs his hat on being an all-downs defender. Against the run, he plays with real violence and extension. He does a great job of being assertive at contact and getting his eyes up. He plays with strong leverage when fitted up with offensive linemen. You’d love to see another level of tenacity—see him really impose his will more often. He can hold the point with consistency, but he’s not one to track the ball or show off high-level football character on the back end of plays. There’s another level of getting off blocks and getting involved around the box that he hasn’t quite hit. You’d like to see him show up in frame more and stay active snap to snap.

As a pass rusher, Humphrey-Grace does a really good job of feeling play-action and converting run to pass. He picked up a lot of production in 2024 by winning the point of attack, reading pass quickly, and getting off blocks. He’s not working with a wide range of pass rush moves, which he’ll need considering he’s not one to win consistently with his raw traits. He’ll need more juice off the ball to truly complement his power and maximize his rush potential.