Do Rams Need To Trade For Matthew Stafford Insurance?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has dealt with a concerning back injury this offseason. Head coach Sean McVay recently provided an update regarding his status, announcing that Stafford will start in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans. The Rams are going to need their veteran quarterback because they've missed the window to trade for backup insurance that's better than what they already have on their roster.

The message has been consistent. McVay previously claimed Stafford was on track to start Week 1 barring a setback. No such setback arrived, and Stafford won't miss the regular-season opener versus the Texans.

Matthew Stafford will start the season opener against the Texans. https://t.co/basllM7pgA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 1, 2025

Stafford has been a full participant in practice the past two weeks after missing training camp with a disc injury in his back. Back injuries are concerning for anyone, especially 37-year-old quarterbacks. Concern levels reached new heights when it was announced Stafford received an epidural to deal with the pain.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo routinely took first-team reps when Stafford was sidelined. Garoppolo is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league, with Stetson Bennett as the team’s No. 3. Bennett was productive throughout the preseason and may still have an NFL future ahead of him.

Considering the barren landscape of backup quarterbacks, Garoppolo is better than the alternatives. The Atlanta Falcons don't seem interested in trading Kirk Cousins, especially to another NFC contender. The backup QB trade market was also hindered by injuries to Will Levis and Aidan O'Connell, two prime trade candidates. Kenny Pickett was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of cut-down day, and probably isn't better than Garoppolo anyway.

Some of the other options could include Drew Lock, Case Keenum, Jameis Winston, Sam Howell, and Joshua Dobbs. Do any of those veteran signal-callers move the needle further than Garoppolo or Bennett do? Probably not.

Furthermore, this feels like the first time in recent memory the Rams aren't all in on the campaign ahead, further decreasing their need to acquire insurance behind Stafford. Sure, McVay and the Rams would prefer to compete for a Super Bowl this year, and they possess a roster capable of doing so if Stafford stays healthy. But general manager Les Snead also possesses two first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with a defense loaded with ascending playmakers, the outlook is bright beyond 2025. They’re no longer in mortgage-the-future mode.

With the aging Stafford nursing an ongoing back injury, it's fair to assume this could be his final season before retirement. The Rams appear primed to select a quarterback in 2026, maybe even through packaging their two first-round picks to move up for their preferred target. Seven quarterback prospects are featured in the opening 30 of our latest Draft Network 100 rankings.