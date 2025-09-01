NFL Mock Draft 2026: Football Season Has Started

Week 1 marked the beginning of the journey for many collegiate players looking to establish themselves as top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. While some delivered standout performances, others fell short of expectations. Explore my 2026 NFL Mock Draft to see where college football’s top playmakers could land. Who should your NFL team be targeting?

Please note, the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Saints

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to find a clear identity and direction since the retirement of Drew Brees, with a revolving door at the quarterback position ever since. Although they recently spent a second-round pick on a quarterback, if the Saints find themselves picking No. 1 overall, they have to take another swing at the position. In this scenario, they keep the hometown LSU quarterback in-state and make him the face of the franchise. Adding to the storybook narrative, his father currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Saints. Some stories just write themselves.

2. Cleveland Browns

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



The Cleveland Browns face one of the toughest schedules in the NFL and currently have quarterbacks on the roster that they seem to like, but not enough to fully commit to. What the Browns need is a quarterback they can confidently call the new face of the franchise. LaNorris Sellers brings the upside to develop into a dominant NFL quarterback, giving Cleveland a chance to truly compete in the AFC North. With Sellers, the Browns could finally have a player capable of matching up with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

3. New York Jets

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson



If the New York Jets are picking this high, it likely means they haven’t found a long-term answer at quarterback with Justin Fields—putting them right back in the market for a new signal-caller. Cade Klubnik is an athletic quarterback who has logged significant experience over the past three seasons and should be well-prepared to handle the pressure of playing in a major media market like New York. Drafting Klubnik would give the Jets a much-needed reset and allow the organization to invest in a fresh start moving forward.

4. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The New York Giants boast one of the best front sevens in the NFL, but the secondary remains a clear area of need. As a franchise, the Giants have invested significant draft capital in the safety position before, and I can see them doing the same here. Caleb Downs is a culture-changing presence on defense, and his versatility to make plays at all three levels adds another layer of chaos that the Giants can unleash on opposing offenses.

5. Tennessee Titans

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Tennessee Titans did an excellent job in the most recent draft, not only securing their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward but also surrounding him with promising young talent. With the offense now trending in the right direction, the Titans can shift their focus to the defensive side of the ball. In this scenario, they select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. He's a physical, tough defender who can align at multiple spots along the defensive line. He’d form a formidable one-two punch alongside Jeffery Simmons.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



The Las Vegas Raiders surprised the entire league when they released Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins this offseason. His departure leaves a significant void up front on the defensive line. Head coach Pete Carroll has always prioritized building a defense that can stop the run, and with that in mind, the Raiders select Clemson’s Peter Woods. A physically dominant presence, Woods can immediately provide run-stopping ability and leadership along the defensive front.

7. Carolina Panthers

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The Carolina Panthers have made a concerted effort over the past couple of years to surround Bryce Young with more weapons, and his development has been trending in the right direction. Assuming Young continues to elevate his play, the most glaring need on this offense is improving the offensive line play.

8. Miami Dolphins

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State



The common sentiment surrounding the Miami Dolphins has been a need for more physicality on both sides of the ball. With this pick, they select one of the most versatile players in the draft: Sonny Styles. Styles can play stacked linebacker, run and tackle all over the field, and also offers upside as a pass rusher. He would be a welcome addition to the defensive unit, providing a multi-role piece who brings both versatility and a culture of toughness.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State



This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts will need to find a new face of the franchise at quarterback, as the Anthony Richardson experiment appears to be coming to an abrupt end. With this selection, the Colts turn to Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Allar is a big-bodied pocket passer with a live arm capable of making every throw on the field. Experience won’t be an issue, as Allar enters the draft after three seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

10. New England Patriots

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas



Last year, Will Campbell embodied the type of player Mike Vrabel values, helping to fill a glaring need for the Patriots on defense. This year, that player is Anthony Hill Jr. Hill is a versatile hybrid linebacker/pass rusher who can be utilized in multiple ways along the front seven and consistently make plays. Vrabel will recognize Hill’s style as familiar and impactful, making him a natural fit for the Patriots’ scheme.

11. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



Because of their trade out of the No. 2 spot in April, the Browns have two first-round picks in 2026. With their first selection, they chose LaNorris Sellers. Now, with this pick, they add a weapon at the receiver position in Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is a dynamic playmaker who could immediately step into the Browns’ receiver room and become the team’s WR1.

12. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



The Los Angeles Rams have faced offensive line issues that have needed addressing for several years. With this selection, they add Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, an athletic tackle who excels in both pass protection and the run game. Fano’s skill set should allow him to thrive in the Sean McVay offense.

13. Dallas Cowboys

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jerry Jones has shown that he is willing to let his pride influence decisions on the field. While there are other directions the Dallas Cowboys could take with this pick, I believe Jones will remain focused on fully replacing Micah Parsons and will opt to select Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon



The Seattle Seahawks are a solid team looking to take the next step toward becoming one of the best in the NFC. They can make that leap by addressing the offensive line and improving their run game. With this pick, they select OT Isaiah World, a player whose film suggests he can be plug-and-play right away.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC



The Pittsburgh Steelers once again positioned themselves in a way that eliminates the opportunity to draft a top quarterback. As a result, they will likely need to explore the veteran quarterback market. Regardless of who is under center, the Steelers still need to continue improving the supporting cast. With this selection, they add USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane to pair with DK Metcalf.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most overlooked teams in a tough NFC West, and that perception will likely continue until they address their offensive trenches. With this selection, they take Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa’s versatility allows him to fill whatever role is needed along the line, providing immediate help to the Cardinals’ offensive front.

17. Chicago Bears

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Chicago Bears have addressed the receiver position, the offensive line, and the tight end spot. The only offensive position that still needs attention in the draft is running back. Jeremiyah Love is an electric player out of the backfield, providing the Bears with a true ground threat capable of creating explosive plays.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Minnesota Vikings have consistently needed to improve their cornerback room over the past few years. Avieon Terrell is a versatile corner who can play both inside and outside, but more importantly, he has a knack for finding the football and creating turnovers—something that would be a welcome addition to a Brian Flores-led defense.

19. Denver Broncos

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



The Denver Broncos have quickly transformed a depleted roster into one filled with high-level talent. One of the few remaining positions to address is the defensive line. Matayo Uiagalelei is a big-bodied edge rusher who can set a strong edge against the run, but he also has the frame and versatility to move inside and rush over the interior offensive line, putting himself in advantageous situations.

20. Houston Texans

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



The Houston Texans saw firsthand the consequences of failing to invest in protecting C.J. Stroud. With a commitment to never let that happen again, they dedicate draft capital to the offensive line, selecting Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming together well on the offensive side of the ball, with Baker Mayfield leading the way. The team has done a solid job of adding young talent at the receiver position. With this pick, the Buccaneers address the tight end spot, selecting Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq profiles as a high-end athletic talent who could provide another weapon for Mayfield and further enhance the Buccaneers’ passing attack.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Every position on the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense could use improvement. With this pick, they select cornerback Jermod McCoy, who should be able to step in at right corner and help strengthen the secondary. This is a piece-by-piece rebuild for the Bengals' defense, and McCoy represents an important first step.

23. San Francisco 49ers

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



The San Francisco 49ers’ depth at receiver has been a concern, even before the wear and tear of a full season begins. The team needs to address the position again and adds Georgia wide receiver Zacariah Branch. Branch is a versatile, explosive playmaker and an easy target for quarterbacks.

24. Los Angeles Rams

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The Los Angeles Rams have done a solid job adding young talent to their defensive front with players like Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske. With this pick, they address the second level of the defense by selecting Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. Allen is a physical, downhill thumper with sideline-to-sideline range.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson



The Los Angeles Chargers decided to part ways with Joey Bosa this offseason, leaving a significant hole to fill on the defensive line. With this pick, they select Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker. Parker can dominate and consistently pressure the quarterback.

26. Washington Commanders

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson



Acquiring a player like Deebo Samuel and investing in Terry McLaurin are solid short-term solutions. However, the Commanders need to consider who will be the long-term target for Jayden Daniels over the next decade. With that in mind, they select Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

27. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State



I believe Jerry Jones is determined to recreate the narratives and storylines of the 1990s, when the Cowboys were kings of the NFL. One of the most iconic storylines was “The Triplets”—the combination of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith. The Cowboys, as currently constructed, have two of the three but still need a running back. Drafting Nicholas Singleton would provide the final piece for Jones to complete the trio he envisions.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State



The Kansas City Chiefs need to start a succession plan at tight end for when Travis Kelce eventually retires. Max Klare is a smooth route runner with sure hands and excels after the catch. He has all the tools needed to be a reliable and impactful option for the Chiefs moving forward.

29. Detroit Lions

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State



The Detroit Lions have dealt with injuries across their defense, which have slowed the development of some young players. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the NFL, and teams that fail to continue building risk falling behind. In this spot, the Lions select A.J. Harris to build up their secondary.

30. Buffalo Bills

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville



The Buffalo Bills opt to give Josh Allen another playmaker on the outside with Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. Bell is a strong, physical receiver who excels with the ball in his hands. Pairing Bell with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir should position the Bills as one of the top receiving units in the league for the next five years.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama



The Philadelphia Eagles approach the draft as they always do: they wait, let other teams reach, and then select the player everyone overlooked. In this mock, that player is Alabama edge rusher LT Overton. Overton can play on the edge or slide inside, and pairing him with the rest of the Eagles’ defensive front creates a dangerous combination for the rest of the NFL.

32. Baltimore Ravens

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

In this spot, the Baltimore Ravens choose to give Lamar Jackson additional support at receiver. Listed at 6'3" with excellent length, Carnell Tate should be a reliable target for Jackson and a welcome addition to a room that needs a young receiver to step up.



