Panini Senior Bowl Announces Top 300 Watchlist (Senior Bowl)
Senior Bowl

Panini Senior Bowl Announces Top 300 Watchlist

author image
by The Draft Network
Aug 20, 2025 9:00 am

MOBILE, ALA. – The Senior Bowl today announced its first-ever Top 300 list. The Senior Bowl scouting department, comprised entirely of former NFL scouts, has been hard at work since last February, evaluating over 2,000 prospects from all levels of college football. From that extensive and competitive process, the Senior Bowl Top 300 was composed. 

The Senior Bowl takes great pride in identifying and showcasing the “Best of the Best.” The results speak for themselves: 50% of the players selected in the top three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft were Panini Senior Bowl participants. In keeping with that high standard, the Senior Bowl made a deliberate decision to be more selective, thus moving away from the 850 players featured on last year’s watchlist and narrowing the focus to a more exclusive group of 300. 

This list represents more than just a preseason acknowledgment; it reflects the highest standards in college football. Being named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list is a meaningful honor and signals that the prospects on this list are viewed among the very best in the country. Only draft-eligible players are featured on this list.  

“We decided to trim our watchlist from 850 to 300 to raise the bar and truly spotlight the top-tier talent across the country,” says Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “Our staff has been working rigorously to identify the top talent in this year’s draft class and the players on this list have stood out so far, but this is just the beginning. This season is the most valuable part of our process and there is still plenty of football to be played. Our scouts will be on the road every week, tracking how these players perform and who continues to rise.” 

The Senior Bowl Top 300 includes 109 players from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and 68 from the  Big Ten Conference—an intentional reflection of recent draft trends. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the SEC led all conferences with 79 selections, followed closely by the Big Ten with 71. The next closest was the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 42. One notable storyline from the 2025 draft was the sharp decline in selections from outside the Power Five. Just 28 players from Group of Five conferences and lower were drafted in 2025, down from 49 in 2023. That trend is echoed in the Senior Bowl Top 300, which features only 24 players from non–Power Five programs.  

The move from an 850-player watchlist to a Top 300 list highlights the 300 most promising prospects for this upcoming draft cycle. These 300 players are the Best of the Best in college right now, according to the Senior Bowl Scouting Department. However, this is just the beginning, and this season is the most important part of the evaluation process. Just because a player is listed on our Top 300 list does not guarantee him an invitation, nor if a player is not currently on our list does it mean he will not be evaluated with the same expertise and attention to detail as the players currently on this list. It is very much possible and likely that many players not on this list will earn an invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl depending on how well they perform this season. 

The Senior Bowl Top 300 features only players eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Of the 300 prospects selected, 54 are underclassmen. Due to the uncertainty surrounding underclassmen eligibility, the Senior Bowl remains cautious in its inclusion, only featuring those whom our scouting department believes are highly likely to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft following a successful regular season.

Senior Bowl Top 300 Breakdown 

  • Total schools represented: 86 schools 
  • Conference Breakdown: “Power 5” Schools 

SEC: 109 players 

Big 10: 68 players 

ACC: 53 players 

Big 12: 43 players 

  • “Group of 5” Breakdown: 19 players 
  • FCS Breakdown: 5 players 
  • Total players from “Group of 5” and lower: 24 players 
  • Most players represented: LSU (14) 
  • 5 schools with 10 or more players represented: LSU (14), Alabama (13), Ole Miss (10), Oklahoma (10), Penn State (10) 
  • Total Underclassmen: 54 players 

About Senior Bowl 

The Panini Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continually running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama, for the past 76 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft. The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. CT at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

(If on mobile, turn your phone sideways for full info)

POSFIRSTLASTSCHOOL
QBSAMLEAVITTARIZONA STATE
QBTAYLENGREENARKANSAS
QBSAWYERROBERTSONBAYLOR
QBGRAYSONJAMESBOSTON COLLEGE
QBCADEKLUBNIKCLEMSON
QBHAYNESKINGGEORGIA TECH
QBJADENCRAIGHARVARD
QBLUKEALTMYERILLINIOS
QBFERNANDOMENDOZAINDIANA
QBMARKGRONOWSKIIOWA
QBGARRETTNUSSMEIERLOUISIANA STATE
QBMILLERMOSSLOUISVILLE
QBCARSONBECKMIAMI (FL)
QBBLAKESHAPENMISSISSIPPI STATE
QBJOHNMATEEROKLAHOMA
QBDREWALLARPENN STATE
QBWALKEREGETSAN JOSE STATE
QBLANORRISSELLERSSOUTH CAROLINA
QBBEHRENMORTONTEXAS TECH
QBNICOIAMALEAVAUCLA
QBDIEGOPAVIAVANDERBILT
QBKYRONDRONESVIRGINIA TECH
QBMAVERICKMCIVORWESTERN KENTUCKY
RBCJCAMPBELL JRRUTGERS
RBJAMMILLERALABAMA
RBBRYSONWASHINGTONBAYLOR
RBAL-JAYHENDERSONBUFFALO
RBJAY'DENBROWNCONNECTICUT
RBROYDELLWILLIAMSFLORIDA STATE
RBJAMALHAYNESGEORGIA TECH
RBDYLANEDWARDSKANSAS STATE
RBLOGANDIGGSMISSISSIPPI
RBELIHEIDENREICHNAVY
RBJEREMIYAHLOVENOTRE DAME
RBJAYDNOTTOKLAHOMA
RBMAKHIHUGHESOREGON
RBNICKSINGLETONPENN STATE
RBKAYTRONALLENPENN STATE
RBDESMONDREIDPITTSBURGH
RBDEVINMOCKOBEEPURDUE
RBKENTRELBULLOCKSOUTH ALABAMA
RBLE'VEONMOSSTEXAS A&M
RBDEMONDCLAIBORNEWAKE FOREST
RBJONAHCOLEMANWASHINGTON
WRERICSINGLETON JRAUBURN
WRHARRISONWALLACE IIIMISSISSIPPI
WRKEVINCOLEMAN JRMISSOURI
WRJ MICHAELSTURDIVANTFLORIDA
WRDTSHEFFIELDRUTGERS
WRVINNYANTHONY IIWISCONSIN
WRISAIAHHORTONALABAMA
WRGERMIEBERNARDALABAMA
WRJORDYNTYSONARIZONA STATE
WRJOSHCAMERONBAYLOR
WRLEWISBONDBOSTON COLLEGE
WRCHASEROBERTSBRIGHAM YOUNG
WRANTONIOWILLIAMSCLEMSON
WRSKYLERBELLCONNECTICUT
WRSQUIRRELWHITEFLORIDA STATE
WRZACHARIAHBRANCHGEORGIA
WRDILLONBELLGEORGIA
WRNOAHTHOMASGEORGIA
WRCOLBIEYOUNGGEORGIA
WRJALENWALTHALLINCARNATE WORD
WRELIJAHSARRATTINDIANA
WRJA'MORIMACLINKENTUCKY
WRNICANDERSONLOUISIANA STATE
WRZAVIONTHOMASLOUISIANA STATE
WRBARIONBROWNLOUISIANA STATE
WRCHRISHILTONLOUISIANA STATE
WRCHRISTOPHERBELLLOUISVILLE
WRCAULLINLACYLOUISVILLE
WRDE'ZHAUNSTRIBLINGMISSISSIPPI
WRJORDANMOSLEYMISSISSIPPI STATE
WRDANEKEYNEBRASKA
WRBRYCELANCENORTH DAKOTA STATE
WRMALACHIFIELDSNOTRE DAME
WRCARNELLTATEOHIO STATE
WRDEIONBURKSOKLAHOMA
WREVANSTEWARTOREGON
WRDEVONTEROSSPENN STATE
WRTREBORPENAPENN STATE
WRMAKAILEMONSOUTHERN CAL
WRERICMCALISTERTEXAS CHRISTIAN
WRREGGIEVIRGILTEXAS TECH
WRCALEBDOUGLASTEXAS TECH
WRJAHMALEDRINEVIRGINIA
WRDONAVONGREENEVIRGINIA TECH
WRMAXTOMCZAKYOUNGSTOWN STATE
TERJMARYLANDSOUTHERN METHODIST
TEJOHN MICHAELGYLLENBORGWYOMING
TEJOSHUACUEVASALABAMA
TEMICHAELTRIGGBAYLOR
TEJEREMIAHFRANKLINBOSTON COLLEGE
TEJOEROYERCINCINNATI
TELAWSONLUCKIEGEORGIA
TETANNERKOZIOLHOUSTON
TEBAUERSHARPLOUISIANA STATE
TEJOHNVELLINGMICHIGAN STATE
TELUKEHASZMISSISSIPPI
TEDAE'QUANWRIGHTMISSISSIPPI
TESEYDOUTRAOREMISSISSIPPI STATE
TEJUSTINJOLYNORTH CAROLINA STATE
TEMAXKLAREOHIO STATE
TELAKEMCREESOUTHERN CAL
TESAMROUSHSTANFORD
TEMILESKITSELMANTENNESSEE
TEELISTOWERSVANDERBILT
OLOLAIVAVEGAIOANEPENN STATE
OLPARKERBRAILSFORDALABAMA
OLMASONRANDOLPHBOISE STATE
OLLOGANJONESIOWA
OLSAMUELHECHTKANSAS STATE
OLJAMESBROCKERMEYERMIAMI (FL)
OLCONNORTOLLISONMISSOURI
OLJARENKUMPUTAH
OLJAEDENROBERTSALABAMA
OLJEREMIAHWRIGHTAUBURN
OLDILLONWADEAUBURN
OLWEYLINLAPUAHOBRIGHAM YOUNG
OLKOBEBAYNESKANSAS
OLJOSHUABRAUNKENTUCKY
OLJOSHTHOMPSONLOUISIANA STATE
OLCAYDENGREENMISSOURI
OLDANIELKINGNORTH CAROLINA
OLEMMANUELPREGNONOREGON
OLMARKPETRYSYRACUSE
OLDJCAMPBELLTEXAS
OLAR'MAJREED-ADAMSTEXAS A&M
OLJORDANSPASOJEVIC-MOKOCAL
OLKEYLANRUTLEDGEGEORGIA TECH
OLJCDAVISILLINOIS
OLTREYZUHN IIITEXAS A&M
OLKADYNPROCTORALABAMA
OLKA'ENADECAMBRAARIZONA
OLMAXIHEANACHORARIZONA STATE
OLFERNANDOCARMONAARKANSAS
OLKAGECASEYBOISE STATE
OLLOGANTAYLORBOSTON COLLEGE
OLBLAKEMILLERCLEMSON
OLAUSTINBARBERFLORIDA
OLMICAHPETTUSFLORIDA STATE
OLGENNINGSDUNKERIOWA
OLRYANMOSESSOMASSACHUSETTS
OLCHRISADAMSMEMPHIS
OLFRANCISMAUIGOAMIAMI (FL)
OLJAYDENWILLIAMSMISSISSIPPI
OLDIEGOPOUNDSMISSISSIPPI
OLCALEBTIERNANNORTHWESTERN
OLETHANONIANWAOHIO STATE
OLISAIAHWORLDOREGON
OLALEXHARKEYOREGON
OLDREWSHELTONPENN STATE
OLJEFFPERSIPITTSBURGH
OLDAMETRIOUSCROWNOVERTEXAS A&M
OLGARRETTDIGIORGIOUCLA
OLSPENCERFANOUTAH
OLCALEBLOMUUTAH
OLFA'ALILIFA'AMOEWAKE FOREST
OLRILEYMAHLMANWISCONSIN
DLGARYSMITH IIIUCLA
DLTIMKEENAN IIIALABAMA
DLDONTAYCORLEONECINCINNATI
DLDEMONTECAPEHARTCLEMSON
DLDOMONIQUEORANGEIOWA STATE
DLDEVENEASTERNMINNESOTA
DLDAVIDOKEARKANSAS
DLCAMERONBALLARKANSAS
DLJACKIEMARSHALLBAYLOR
DLCALEBBANKSFLORIDA
DLDARRELLJACKSONFLORIDA STATE
DLRAYSHAUNBENNYMICHIGAN
DLZXAVIANHARRISMISSISSIPPI
DLWILLWHITSONMISSISSIPPI STATE
DLCHRISMCCLELLANMISSOURI
DLBRANDONCLEVELANDNORTH CAROLINA STATE
DLDAMONICWILLIAMSOKLAHOMA
DLGRACENHALTONOKLAHOMA
DLZANEDURANTPENN STATE
DLALBERTREGISTEXAS A&M
DLLEEHUNTERTEXAS TECH
DLR MASONTHOMASOKLAHOMA
DLLTOVERTONALABAMA
DLQUARUSSAWALABAMA
DLTRESMITHARIZONA
DLKELDRICFAULKAUBURN
DLKEYRONCRAWFORDAUBURN
DLTYREAKSAPPFLORIDA
DLMAXLLEWELLYNIOWA
DLDEANMILLERKANSAS
DLJACKPYBURNLOUISIANA STATE
DLPATRICKPAYTONLOUISIANA STATE
DLAKHEEMMESIDORMIAMI (FL)
DLDERRICKMOOREMICHIGAN
DLJAISHAWNBARHAMMICHIGAN
DLDA'SHAWNWOMACKMISSISSIPPI
DLZIONYOUNGMISSOURI
DLROYWILLIAMSNORTHERN ILLINOIS
DLAIDANHUBBARDNORTHWESTERN
DLDANIDENNIS-SUTTONPENN STATE
DLERICO'NEILLRUTGERS
DLTREYWHITESAN DIEGO STATE
DLANTHONYLUCASSOUTHERN CAL
DLJOSHUAJOSEPHSTENNESSEE
DLETHANBURKETEXAS
DLTREYMOORETEXAS
DLCASHIUSHOWELLTEXAS A&M
DLROMELLOHEIGHTTEXAS TECH
DLMILESCAPERSVANDERBILT
DLCOREYWALKERWISCONSIN
DLMARVINJONES JROKLAHOMA
DLPETERWOODSCLEMSON
DLCHRISTENMILLERGEORGIA
DLT.J.PARKERCLEMSON
DLSUNTARINEPERKINSMISSISSIPPI
DLMATAYOUIAGALELEIOREGON
DLJAKEGOLDAYCINCINNATI
DLGABEJACASILLINOIS
DLKAMOLDSKENTUCKY
DLKENDALDANIELSOKLAHOMA
DLDAVIDBAILEYTEXAS TECH
DLMOWESTMORELANDTULANE
DLJIMMORIROBINSONWEST VIRGINIA
LBDEONTAELAWSONALABAMA
LBKEYSHAUNELLIOTTARIZONA STATE
LBXAVIANSOREYARKANSAS
LBCALEBWHEATLANDAUBURN
LBJACKKELLYBRIGHAM YOUNG
LBWADEWOODAZCLEMSON
LBGRAYSONHOWARDFLORIDA
LBCJALLENGEORGIA
LBAIDENFISHERINDIANA
LBHAROLDPERKINSLOUISIANA STATE
LBWESLEYBISSAINTHEMIAMI (FL)
LBERNESTHAUSMANNMICHIGAN
LBSONNYSTYLESOHIO STATE
LBJASONHENDERSONOLD DOMINION
LBBRYCEBOETTCHEROREGON
LBKYLELOUISPITTSBURGH
LBERICGENTRYSOUTHERN CAL
LBTAUREANYORKTEXAS A&M
LBSCOOBYWILLIAMSTEXAS A&M
LBKALEBELARMS-ORRTEXAS CHRISTIAN
LBLANDERBARTONUTAH
LBANTHONYHILL JRTEXAS
LBWHITWEEKSLOUISIANA STATE
DBDJMCKINNEYCOLORADO
DBAVIEONTERRELLCLEMSON
DBJYAIREHILLMICHIGAN
DBJALONKILGORESOUTH CAROLINA
DBJERMODMCCOYTENNESSEE
DBKENDELDOLBYOKLAHOMA
DBWILLLEE IIITEXAS A&M
DBDOMANIJACKSONALABAMA
DBTREYDANSTUKESARIZONA
DBAMARIJACKSONBOSTON COLLEGE
DBCHANDLERRIVERSDUKE
DBDAYLENEVERETTEGEORGIA
DBXAVIERSCOTTILLINOIS
DBJEREMIAHCOOPERIOWA STATE
DBMANSOORDELANELOUISIANA STATE
DBMARCUSALLENNORTH CAROLINA
DBTHADDEUSDIXONNORTH CAROLINA
DBDAVISONIGBINOSUNOHIO STATE
DBCHRISJOHNSONSAN DIEGO STATE
DBCOLLINWRIGHTSTANFORD
DBCHARLESDEMMINGSSTEPHEN F AUSTIN
DBJAYLONGUILBEAUTEXAS
DBAVERYSMITHTOLEDO
DBTACARIODAVISWASHINGTON
DBCALEBDOWNSOHIO STATE
DBDILLONTHIENEMANOREGON
DBVJPAYNEKANSAS STATE
DBJARDINGILBERTLOUISIANA STATE
DBJALENHUSKEYMARYLAND
DBRODMOOREMICHIGAN
DBNIKAIMARTINEZMICHIGAN STATE
DBROBERTSPEARS-JENNINGSOKLAHOMA
DBBUDCLARKTEXAS CHRISTIAN
DBEMMANUELMCNEIL-WARRENTOLEDO
DBKEONSABBALABAMA
DBISAIAHNWOKOBIASOUTHERN METHODIST
DBTERRYMOOREDUKE
DBSHYHEIMBROWNFLORIDA STATE
DBA.J.HAULCYLOUISIANA STATE
DBJALENCATALONMISSOURI
DBDAYLANCARNELLMISSOURI
DBJALENSTROMANNOTRE DAME
DBZAKEEWHEATLEYPENN STATE
DBKAMARIRAMSEYSOUTHERN CAL
DBAHMAADMOSESSOUTHERN METHODIST
DBJAYGREENSTANFORD
DBMICHAELTAAFFETEXAS
KWILLIAMFERRINBRIGHAM YOUNG
KDREWSTEVENSIOWA
KDOMINICZVADAMICHIGAN
PPALMERWILLIAMSBAYLOR
PRYANECKLEYMICHIGAN STATE
PBRETTTHORSONGEORGIA
PJACKSTONEHOUSESYRACUSE
Show Comments
author imageThe Draft Network
Loading...
0
Show comments for this article
Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025 The Draft Network